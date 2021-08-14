International
What you need to know about the fires of our era before Christ for August 14th
Latest evacuation orders and alarms:
Weekend winds predict fan fire
Strong winds are expected to worsen the fire situation in KR this weekend. Cliff Chapman, director of provincial operations for the Fire Service in BC, says forecasters predict winds of up to 30 miles per hour on Saturday and double that on Sunday, igniting some of British Columbia’s biggest fires.
Chapman says that if the winds arrive, they have the potential to create significant fires in the mature forests dried up by the heat waves of recent days.
“If these winds arrive, they will incite aggressive fire behavior,” Chapman said.
More than 270 wildfires have been burned in the province. More than 6,200 properties have been evacuated due to the threat of a fire, while residents on about 27,000 properties have been placed on evacuation alert to be ready to leave.
More than 1,488 wildfires have been launched since April 1, burning more than 6,000 square miles.
Residents were urged to follow evacuation orders
The Tremont Creek fire, 411 square miles in size, led to the evacuation of the Logan Lake community, north of Merritt, on Thursday night. Hundreds of people tried to leave the community, though some remained.
Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth said those asked to leave their properties should do so, or risk endangering the lives of firefighters and first responders.
“Evacuation orders have been placed to protect lives,” he said. “When people ignore it, then what often happens … is that firefighters can avoid fighting fires to save them.”
‘The most challenging summer’: the firefighter
Firefighters themselves are demanding patience and kindness as residents of some communities voiced criticism for the service’s actions or inactions.
Kyle Young, an incident commander with the Church Fire Service BC, posted an emotional thread on Twitter on utility bills Friday night describing this year as “the most challenging summer” in his 16-year career as a firefighter.
“We are not getting the resources we would normally get from other jurisdictions because of the high fire risk in Canada and the United States,” Young said on Twitter.
“At the end of every grueling day, I wonder if everyone is fine. Not just in the incident I am managing, but those working on other incidents, along with those deeply affected by the devastating fires. I wonder if I can “I did something different, something better.”
The Kamloops-based firefighter ended up urging British Colombians “to unite and support each other”.
Tourists sought to stay away
In an unusual move, Farnworth also issued an Inland travel tip, urging tourists to leave, or avoid, the communities of Armstrong, Spallumcheen, the Indian Okanagan Band, and parts of the North Okanagan Regional District in the southern hinterland.
“While we are acting with great caution, the situation is very serious and could deteriorate rapidly,” Farnworth said.
“If you are planning to visit this area, now is not the time to do so.”
