Refugees in Afghanistan are flooding into Kabul as US-trained forces appear to be collapsing in the face of a coordinated push by Taliban forces. The names and places that became known to Americans during their country’s long involvement there, including Kunduz and Kandahar, have fallen like dominoes in recent days as the Taliban are hiding towards the capital.

It’s a scene comparable to the fall of Saigon in 1975, following the US withdrawal from Vietnam.

While it is not yet clear whether the Taliban will be able to take control of the entire country, the speed of progress of the radical religious movement has alarmed many inside and outside the country. The Taliban have, after all, gained a reputation for brutality and the application of a harsh mark of Islamic justice in the five years they ruled until they were ousted by the US-led invading forces in 2001.

Here’s a look at why the outcome in Afghanistan matters:

Afghanistan will become a human rights problem

In the provinces they have captured so far, there is strong evidence that the Taliban today and the Taliban 20 years ago are not very different.

The Taliban of the past were notorious for denying women education, carrying out public executions of their opponents, persecuting minorities, e.g. Hazaras Shiites, and the destruction of Buddhas ancient gemstones in Bamiyan.

“There is no reason to think that a new Taliban regime will not be another humanitarian eye,” Hussein Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, told NPR.

“So far, in areas of the country where they have regained control, the Taliban have” executed people in a hurry, they have beaten women, they have closed schools. They have blown up hospitals and infrastructure, “he warns.

Ronald Neumann, a former US ambassador to Afghanistan during the administration of President George W. Bush, told NPR Morning edition on Friday that “thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands of Afghans” who believed in the US are suddenly finding themselves subject to Taliban retaliation. “[T]”These people have been killed continuously over the last year,” he said.

The Taliban regime can once again become a safe haven for extremists

E the spy is clear for the US-led invasion of Afghanistan after 9/11, the terrorist attacks were that the Taliban refused to hand over Osama bin Laden, considered by Washington to be an international fugitive.

While in recent months some experts have weighed, suggesting that such a concern has been overcome, there is no guarantee that Afghanistan will not again become a safe haven for terrorists, nor those who intend to harm the US or other foreign powers.

Speaking of NPRs All Things Are Considered this week, former US Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta offered this blunt assessment: “The Taliban are terrorists and they will support terrorists.”

“If they take control of Afghanistan, I have no doubt in my mind that they will provide a safe haven for al-Qaeda, for ISIS and terrorism in general,” he said. “And that poses, frankly, a threat to national security for the United States.”

Ghulam Isaczai, Afghanistan’s representative to the United Nations, issued a similar warning last week. saying that in “deliberate acts of barbarism, the Taliban are aided by transnational terrorist networks.”

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan could destabilize Pakistan

Pakistan’s Inter-Intelligence, or ISI equivalent of the country with the CIA is widely believed to have helped incite the Taliban before taking over the religious movement in 1996 in Afghanistan. The Pakistani military, in particular, has long seen an Afghanistan with religious ideology and religion as a necessary defense against its traditional rival, India.

But Pakistan’s long porous border with Afghanistan has brought as much trouble as brotherhood: For years, Pakistan sheltered tens of thousands of Afghan refugees in border camps, such as Afghanistan. Jalozai, putting a financial and political strain on a series of shaky governments in Islamabad.

The Taliban in Afghanistan helped inspire the deadly Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban. The leaders of the two groups are said to be in disagreement and do not share common goals. Even so, “if there is a Taliban government in Afghanistan, it will certainly dare [Pakistani Taliban], “ Madiha Afzal, David M. Rubenstein, a foreign policy associate at the Brookings Institution, told NPR.

Haqqani, the former ambassador who is now director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute, writes in External work that “Islamic extremism has already divided Pakistani society along sectarian lines, and the rise of Afghan Islamists in the neighboring country will only strengthen the radicals in the country.”

He says Pakistan’s “dangerous game” of backing the Taliban while trying to maintain good relations with Washington “would never be sustainable in the long run”.

“Pakistan has managed to hit the jar along the way for a long time. However, soon, it will reach the end of the road,” he writes.

China could gain a foothold in the region

While the Taliban’s brutal tactics on the ground in Afghanistan seem to have changed little since the 1990s, in recent weeks, their leaders have been in a full judicial press to gain allies and influence abroad.

And, the effort is showing signs of payoff.

The last time the Taliban were in power, they turned Afghanistan into a virtual state isolated from the rest of the world, except Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the only governments willing to recognize them. But in recent weeks, top Taliban leaders have been on an international whirlpool tour, visiting Iran, Russia and China.

China has reportedly promised major investments in energy and infrastructure projects, including building a road network in Afghanistan, and is also VIEW large, untapped country, rare mineral depositsWith And Beijing is it is said that preparing to formally recognize the Taliban if the group takes control of the country.

Laurel Miller, program director for Asia at the International Crisis Group, told NPR that the Taliban were “in a campaign to secure legitimacy in the eyes of countries in the region and possibly the Persian Gulf.”

Earlier this week, the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said the US will not recognize a Taliban government coming to power by force.

For the Taliban then, judging other countries is “a way to dilute the ability of the US or others to use the threat to become a pariah state again … like any kind of influence on them,” Miller says.

“The Taliban see China as a source of international legitimacy, a potential economic backer and a means of influencing Pakistan, a Chinese ally that has helped the group,” according to Wall Street Journalwith

Meanwhile, the Taliban may be pushing China and Russia closer as both countries seek protection against the potential for instability in Afghanistan. Both countries are concerned about the possible “spread” of Islamic extremism, Miller says.

Despite the hostility of the Cold War, Beijing and Moscow this week are said to be put 10,000 troops, as well as aircraft and artillery parts, in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of China, as part of a joint exercise. Although the theatrical exercise took place away from Afghanistan, it “demonstrated the determination and ability of Russia and China to fight terrorism and jointly defend peace and stability in the region,” according to a statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry.