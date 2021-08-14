The Plymouth striker was a misogynist whose remarks echoed the ‘incel’ ideology





Davison continued to swear hatred for women on a YouTube channel that has been removed. In the videos watched by CNN, he makes numerous hateful remarks, calling women “very simple-minded” and shallow, saying that most women are motivated only by money.

The videos take a picture of a young man who was frustrated with his lack of success with women sexually since he was a teenager.

In another video, which was posted online by The Telegraph, Davison referred to himself as the “terminator”.

“I’m so beaten up and defeated by life … that car I once had is gone. I’m trying … but I’m at the point now where it ‘s, why bother,” he said on YouTube.

CNN did not confirm when Davison filmed the clips. Luke Pollard, a member of parliament for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, confirmed to CNN that the man in the videos posted on YouTube was Davison. The videos match images of Davison from his Facebook page, which has also been removed. Davison’s mother, 51-year-old Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, was named as one of the victims. The youngest victim was Sophie Martyn, a 3-year-old who was killed along with her 43-year-old father, Lee Martyn, according to police. Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, have also been identified as victims. Davison killed himself after the six-minute shooting, police said. While police have made no official connection between Davison’s shooting and videos, the gunman’s misogynistic comments echo those often heard by men and boys in the incel movement – the “involuntary bachelor”. Incels are almost always men or boys who support misogynistic views and often say they want to have sex but think women or girls are denying it to them. After police said they were not treating the incident as a terrorism case, the shooting left room for discussion online and in the media on whether violent violence should be included in anti-terror legislation. The men described as “incel” have been behind a number of mass shootings in the United States, and two in Germany by the same gunman. Jonathan Hall, who is the UK’s official independent review of Terrorism Legislation, said there was unlikely to be any change in legislation after the shooting, but that if the country saw more similar attacks, there could be discussions about to do so. “The question is really whether or not the authorities want to treat the incel phenomenon as a terrorist threat. That would involve diverting resources or putting resources into it,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program. “If we look at more of these types of attacks, then I have no doubt that they will be treated more seriously as terrorism. It fits uncomfortably in the way the authorities understand ideologies. It seems like part of right-wing terrorism, but “It’s not really. In fact, it ‘s completely separate from it. It’ s a different kind of ideology,” he said. “The question is really a choice. Do we want to start treating the Incas as potential terrorists?” Davison’s gun license was returned to him The Police Officer in England will investigate Devon and Cornwall police decisions regarding the possession of a shotgun and a Plymouth firearms certificate. “The investigation follows a mandatory referral from the force which contains preliminary information that Davison’s certificate and a shotgun were returned to him in early July this year,” the Independent Office of Police Conduct said in a statement issued Friday. Local police had previously obtained the certificate and the shotgun from Davison in December 2020 following allegations of assault in September 2020, according to the IOPC. IOPC Regional Director David Ford said: “We will consider what police actions have been taken and when, the rationale for the police decision-making, and whether the relevant law, policies and procedures have been followed in relation to the possession of a firearm by Mr. Davison. The investigation will also consider whether the force had any information about Davison’s mental health and, if so, whether that information was properly considered. “ Ford also said that “the investigation will explore if there is any causal link between the arrival of police and Mr Davison apparently shot himself.”

CNN’s Angela Dewan contributed to this report.

