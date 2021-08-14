Millions urged to seek refuge after floods and landslides hit Japan | Japan





More than a million people have been called in for shelter after torrential rains caused flooding and landslides in western Japan, leaving at least one dead and two missing. Authorities in Hiroshima and northern Kyushu issued their highest evacuation alert after the weather agency reported unprecedented levels of rain in the area on Saturday. Under the non-mandatory alarm, about 1.4 million residents have been asked to leave their homes immediately, public broadcaster NHK reported. Television footage showed rescuers pulling residents through the submerged streets of a lifeboat in the town of Kurume in Fukuoka as a stream of mud began to flood the neighboring Saga prefecture. A 59-year-old woman died and two of her family members went missing after a landslide destroyed two houses in Unzen, Nagasaki prefecture, a local official said. More than 150 troops, police and firefighters were sent to the scene for rescue operations, Takumi Kumasaki told AFP. They are carefully searching for the missing residents while taking care of further sliding of the mud as the heavy rain continues. Rainfall is forecast for a few more days in a large area of ​​the country. Scientists say the climate crisis is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere because a warmer atmosphere holds more water. Unprecedented levels of heavy rain have been observed, Tokyo Yushi Adachi, a meteorological agency official, told reporters. It is very likely that some kind of catastrophe has already occurred. Maximum signaling is needed even in areas where the risks of landslides and floods are usually not so high. Rainfall last month caused a devastating landslide in the central resort town of Atam, which killed 23 people, while four are still missing. In 2018, more than 200 people died from the floods that flooded western Japan during the country’s annual rainy season.

