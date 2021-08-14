Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic while Fred temporarily weakens





Earlier as a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding, and even triggered a tropical storm warning for parts of the eastern Caribbean, including the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Maximum steady winds are approximately 45 mph, with some waiting expected over the next two days.

On the way to the current forecast, downtown Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands on Saturday evening, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and the Dominican Republic on Monday. The weakening is expected early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles.

The U.S. Coast Guard set the Yankee port condition for ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday morning, meaning strong winds are expected to be expected within 24 hours. The ports are closed to all incoming commercial traffic, the Coast Guard said in a statement. “Pleasure craft owners are advised to look for safe harbor and pay close attention to any changes in weather forecasts and small craft tips over the weekend,” the statement said. The Coast Guard also advised people to stay away from beaches and be prepared to leave the area. Fred can be rearranged over the Gulf Tropical depression Fred degenerated into a tropical wave on Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. All warnings were interrupted. Fred’s remains are currently located about 50 miles from Havana. It had flooded the island’s land with rain early Saturday. Despite the weakening, conditions are favorable for some re-development and Fred is projected to become a tropical storm again on Sunday. Landslides along the northern Gulf coast are expected Monday evening as a tropical storm. A state of emergency was issued Friday in 23 counties in Florida, including Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa , Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. By Monday, 3 to 5 inches of local rainfall of 8 inches is forecast in Keys and South Florida. Fred is projected to continue north across the Gulf, reaching land near the Alabama-Florida border Monday evening. Across Florida’s Big Bend and Panhandle, 3 to 7 inches are cut with a maximum isolated total of 10 inches. From Monday onwards, heavy rain and flood impacts could extend into the southeastern interior.

CNN Judson Jones, Rebekah Riess and Alta Spells contributed to this report.

