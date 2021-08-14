International
Mysterious infections evade contact trackers as groups show up ‘right in Melbourne’
Melburnians experiencing their sixth block are being treated to good weather this weekend, but the blue sky is also causing warning as authorities try to curb the recent Delta eruption.
Yesterday, Health Minister Martin Foley said it was important that Melbourne residents did not gather in groups outside.
“Enjoy the weather at all costs, but follow the rules and keep our community safe,” he said.
Mr Foley said the state position was “uncertainly balanced” as contact trackers tried to work out the origin of the numerous virus clusters that have appeared in Melbourne.
“What we have seen as a result of this growing number every day is that we have multiple explosions with multiple exposure sites, precisely in Melbourne,” he said.
Although no mysterious cases appeared in the 21 Melbourne cases on Saturday, tracking those unrelated infections remains the top priority.
What are the main areas of concern?
Undersecretary of Health Kate Matson said yesterday that there were eight mysterious cases in which officials were linked to the spread of COVID-19 in Melbourne, Glenroy, Melton South, Middle Park, Brunswick West, Wyndham Vale, Newport and West Footscray.
Cases in Glenroy, north of Melbourne, have risen sharply since the cases first appeared on Thursday, with 22 positive infections now linked to Glenroy West Elementary School and Corpus Christi Elementary School.
“Glenroy is our big focus,” Ms. Matson said.
Another significant detail that emerged on Saturday was that a resident of an apartment complex in Richmond on Bosisto Street tested positive for COVID-19.
The complex has been registered as an exhibition site dating from 2 August two days before Acaseat Al-Taqwa College came to light.
Matson said the Richmond case was linked to the Glenroy bombing, but gave no further details, nor any suggestion that was related to the Al-Taqwa cases.
She also said authorities were also quite concerned about some new cases among key employees.
A positive case in Middle Park announced on Friday has already resulted in more than 100 close contacts.
“We have cases that are essential workers who have traveled all over Melbourne,” Ms Matson said.
What might the week look like next?
As always, how this week ends will depend on factors such as daily case numbers, mysterious cases, how many new cases have been infectious in the community, and test numbers.
The Melbourne blockade lasted a week until at least August 19, with Prime Minister Daniel Andrews warning that “many unanswered questions” remain to ease restrictions.
Meanwhile, regional Victoria emerged from the blockade early on August 9th.
Although people are still not allowed to visit home and masks remain mandatory everywhere except inside your home, there are no restrictions on movement and retail and hospitality venues are open.
There is no clear indication whether the settings in the Melbourne or Victoria region will change in the coming days.
What can wedoto do to help spread the word?
Simply put: if you have symptoms, get tested.
“We have positive cases in many suburbs right in Melbourne and where we see delays between symptoms and making those decisions to be tested, we see the spread of the virus,” Foley said yesterday.
On Friday, 33,675 test results were processed, but Foley said that number should increase to about 40,000 tests each day to give contact trackers the best chance of finding out where and how the virus is spreading in their pockets. Melbourne variety.
By checking places of exposure, which now numbers more than 450, remains very important as well as adhering to the rules.
There is also the push to get vaccinated.
The Victorian government has set a goal to administer 1 million doses of vaccine over the five weeks to 19 September.
Last week was the first that young people were able to more easily access the AstraZeneca vaccine and the changes were reflected in the numbers this week.
Recent data show that 47 percent of Victorians have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while just over 25 percent have had both doses.
“There are a million things we lack in our lives before the pandemic, and those are the millions of reasons we all need to be vaccinated,” Foley said.
