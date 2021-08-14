Armin Laschet balloons at a climate protest in Germany.





Slates home page editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial files to place on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, confusing, and captivating photos that do not belong on the homepage, but that are too good to be true. Every week, well separate the strangest picture from the wires. What did you hope to find?

A photo of members of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, United Nations headquarters, or climate change, to accompany our coverage of the alarming new climate report you may have heard about. What did you find on the spot?

A large balloon for adults standing behind a protest flag, both carrying German-language banners. The text on the chest of the balloon boys reads, Climate protection in the CDU / CSU? Nothing but hot air! which means, according to Google Translate, climate protection in the CDU / CSU? Nothing but hot air! On his left foot is the logo of the climate protection organization CampactMe E Stop the coal the flag in the foreground translates to Coal Stop. Email updates of stories you need to read now. Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and son MyPillow are in big trouble Trumps The Great New Lie: Afghanistan America’s vast expanses are shrinking. Almost all of them voted for Trump. Immoral lifestyle Republicans will not condemn What is the real story here?

The man with the glasses and fitting who will be represented by the balloon is Armin Laschet, minister-president of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the current leader of the ruling party in the country, the Christian Democratic Union. As leader, Laschet is the party’s official candidate in Germany’s upcoming election to replace outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Laschet represents the same political coalition as Merkel, the CDU / CSU, which unites the Christian Democratic Union with a smaller regional party known as the Christian Social Union in Bavaria. For now, CDU / CSU is conducting electoral pollswith So could the next German chancellor be a balloon?

Not completely, although balloons have historically played one bigger part IN global politics than you might expect. This inflated Laschet figure was created by Campact as part of a campaign to denounce CDU inappropriate environmental and energy policies. A April blog post by Campact staffer Lara Eckstein explains that the organizations plan to fly the balloon in a prominent setting and share photos and videos of him on social media in order to undermine Laschet and the image of his parties as a climate leader. On June 5, Campact debuted the 5-meter-long balloon in Dsseldorf, Laschets state capital, and shared a photo of the floating candidate along with a strong message: We make it clear: Those who block #climate protection can not become chancellor. “Climate protection in the CDU / CSU? Nothing but hot air!” With a height of 5 meters #Laschet-Balloon we protest today in Dsseldorf against the hostile climate policy of @ArminLaschetwith We make it clear: who #Climate protection blocked, can not become chancellor # cdulvv21 #cdu pic.twitter.com/6BtHuqQ7yS – campact (@campact) June 5, 2021 The balloon was used in other climate protests throughout the summer, which brings us to this week photos, taken on August 7th. That day, thousands of people gathered in Luetzerathalso located in Laschets state, which was recently hit by deadly floods to form a 2.5 mile human chain between that village and neighboring Keyenberg village. Reason? Both areas are set to be bulldozed to pave the way for new coal mines, with the approval of the CDU-led government. The wing-linked activists aimed not only to stop future mines, but also to expose Lachet and his parties’ environmental commitments as too hot air. Why is this the weird picture of the week?

