Sara Rainsford, BBC correspondent in Moscow, says Russia told her never to return





“It’s not a failure to renew my visa, although technically it’s it. I’m being deported and I’ve been told I can never go back,” Rainsford told the BBC ‘s Today program on Saturday.

“To be honest, it ‘s devastating personally, but it’ s also shocking. Russia has never been a post to me: it ‘s not just an old country. It’ s a country to which I have devoted a large part of my life being tried to understand. “

State television channel Russia 24 reported Thursday that the Rainsford visa will not be renewed, effectively deporting him from the country. An anchor on the channel said the decision was in response to discrimination against Russian journalists in the UK who are not granted visas or renewals.

According to state media, the decision was the result of repeated efforts in the UK to revoke the license of RT, a Russian state television network, and constant pressure on employees of many other Russian media outlets in the country. “The ouster of Sarah Rainsford is our symmetrical response,” Russia 24 said. Rainsford said she had spent a third of her life in Russia and said the decision against her was an example of how the country was increasingly turning inside. “I did not expect this to happen. There were clear signs for the Russian media: there have been serious problems recently, for independent Russian journalists, but so far, for the foreign press, we have somehow been protected from all this, ” she said. Rainsford said that when told of the decision against the visa extension, she tried to reason with officials noting that she was someone who understood the country. “The reality is that they do not want such people here. Much it is much easier to have fewer people here who understand and who can talk directly to people and listen to their stories. Much it is much easier, perhaps, to have “People who do not speak the language do not know the country so well. I really think it is indicative of an increasingly difficult and oppressive environment,” she said. BBC Director-General Tim Davie called the decision “a direct attack on media freedom” and encouraged Moscow to reconsider. “Sara is an extraordinary and fearless journalist. She is a fluent Russian speaker who provides independent and in-depth reporting of Russia and the former Soviet Union. Her journalism informs the BBC audience of hundreds of millions of people in all over the world, “Davie said. with “We urge the Russian authorities to reconsider their decision. In the meantime, we will continue to report on events in the region independently and impartially.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram message on Friday that the foreign ministry had repeatedly warned the BBC that Russia would take action in response to “London’s genuine mockery of visas to Russian correspondents in Britain”. According to Zakharova, BBC representatives who recently visited the ministry were told everything in detail. Earlier this week, the ministry blocked the entry of several British representatives. The ministry also called on the UK to “give up absolutely unfounded confrontational policies”, adding that “an adequate and proportionate response will follow any unfriendly step”.

