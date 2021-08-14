COVID-19: Secretary of Health announces NHS tests for international travel are being reduced to 68 per person | UK News





The cost of NHS coronavirus tests for international travel is being reduced from 88 to 68 each as of today, the government has announced. Passengers returning from green list locations, or amber list destinations if fully vaccinated, will now pay £ 20 less for the PCR test. The test must be taken on or before the second day after the traveler arrives in England. People who have not taken both doses of coronavirus vaccines and are returning from the amber list countries will also see that the price of the two tests they need to lower from 170 to 136. The tests should be taken on the second and eighth day of their arrival from abroad. The price reduction does not affect arrivals from red-listed countries, or whether they buy a test from a private provider, the Department of Health and Social Welfare said. NHS Test and Trace offer COVID international travel tests, but unlike normal lateral flow (LFT) tests or PCR tests for people with symptoms, they are paid. The travel industry, which has been hit by the pandemic, has long complained that test costs are too high. Secretary of Health Sajid Javid has announced a “quick internal review” of prices charged by government-approved companies after allegations that holidaymakers are being exploited for private testing. “I have ordered my department to urgently review the list of private providers on gov.uk to ensure the pricing is clearer and more transparent,” he said on Saturday. “Any provider that is found to be misleading the public will launch. Image:

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced the move on Saturday

“Many providers are acting like cowboys and this should be stopped. The public should be allowed to enjoy the summer holidays without having to face excessive costs or anxiety.” Mr Javid has also commissioned a broader review from Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to address discrepancies in test pricing. The competition regulator will soon be fed up if the obligation of people to pay for travel tests is in line with competition law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-health-secretary-announces-nhs-tests-for-international-travel-are-being-reduced-to-68-per-person-12381039 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos