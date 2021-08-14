Top 10 world news: US seeks asylum for SIV applicants, experts warn more and more deaths, World News





Given the threat of Taliban advances for those still waiting Special Immigration Visas (SIVs), Joe Biden is looking for third countries that will house these individuals until their documents are completed so they can come to United StatesWith the United States have evacuated about 1,200 Afghans under “Operation Allied Refugees” so far, and approximately 3,500 more are scheduled to arrive within the next few weeks. In other news, the head of Oxford vaccine group warns that if leaders do not share vaccine doses with third world countries, large numbers of people around the world could die from Covid. According to experts, Western countries must meet them obligations towards the rest of humanity than collection of vaccine doses for themselves. Click on the titles to read more: Asylum Seekers for SIV Applicants: A desperate offer from the Biden administration As the Taliban advance, Washington is seeking asylum in third countries for those still awaiting Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) until their documents are completed and they are allowed to enter the United States. More people will die if countries start boosting shots, experts say Experts have urged Western countries to fulfill their responsibility to humanity instead of reserving vaccines for themselves. Addressing the nation, the Afghan President promises to prevent further instability Ashraf Ghani said the re-mobilization of the Afghan Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) was his top priority, noting that all measures are in place to achieve this goal. He also vowed to prevent further bloodshed in the country. French police are investigating the growing number of fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates Following reports that several doctors’s health service accounts were hacked, French police are investigating a fraud involving COVID-19 vaccine certificates. Some areas in Japan issue evacuation alarms after floods and landslides Floods and landslides caused by torrential rains have threatened nearly two million lives in Japan. Residents have been asked to seek shelter and prepare for emergency evacuations. Putin says natural disasters in Russia are “unprecedented” As forests burn in Siberia, Putin said this year Russia has experienced natural disasters on a scale and scale that is “absolutely unprecedented.” Climate change needs to be addressed “systematically,” he said, urging everyone to work together. Russia records highest Covid daily deaths as people flee vaccines As of Saturday, Russia recorded its third record number of Covid-related deaths. The country continues to struggle to control the widespread spread of Delta virus, while vaccination rates are not improving. China: 1 dead, 19 trapped in another flood accident at coal mine A coal mine in Qinghai Province was flooded by mud, killing one miner and blocking at least 19, nearly 21 miners were present at the coal mine at the time of the incident. Police raid newspaper in Nicaragua calling government “dictatorship” In Nicaragua, police raided the buildings of the independent newspaper La Prensa, which labeled the government a dictatorship after its print publication was suspended. 1947: Children of Separation – Five survivors tell their stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-us-seeks-asylum-for-siv-applicants-experts-warn-more-deaths-and-more-405420 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos