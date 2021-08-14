UK reduces cost of COVID tests for international travelers including India





Latest international travel update: In good news for global travelers, and more specifically Indians, the UK on Saturday lowered the cost of the COVID test for them. In particular, the measure is taken for countries which were previously placed under the red list and most recently taken on the Amber list by the UK government. The cost of the COVID test has been reduced from 88 88 to pa 68 ($ 122 to $ 94), following many representations on the high mandatory testing fees.Read also – International Flights: Air India launches flight schedule from Mumbai to London | Details Here Now, travelers returning from Green List countries or Amber list destinations like India, if fully vaccinated, will now pay pa 20 ($ 27) less for the Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR) and the UK in a new guide stated that the COVID Test should be taken either before the second day after the traveler arrives in England. Read also – Wow! This airline allows passengers to book mid-air cabins. Check prices and other details The UK made it very clear that people who have not had both doses of coronavirus vaccine and are returning from Amber list countries like India will also find that the price of the two tests they need falls from 170 170 to 6 136 ($ 235 per dollar) 188). Tests should be taken on the second and eighth day of their arrival from abroad. Read also – Jewar Airport: Good news for the people of Noida. Details Here According to a report by the PTI news agency, the price reduction does not affect arrivals from Red List countries, or whether they buy a test from a private provider, the Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) said. The National Health Service (NHS) Test and Tracking provides COVID-19 tests for international travel, but unlike normal lateral flow (LFT) tests or PCR tests for people with symptoms, they are paid. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced a “rapid internal review” of prices charged by government-approved companies following allegations that holidaymakers are being exploited for private testing. “I have ordered my department to urgently review the list of private providers on gov.uk to ensure that pricing is clearer and more transparent,” the minister said on Saturday. “Any provider found to be misleading the public will launch. Many providers are acting like cowboys and this should be stopped. The public should be allowed to enjoy summer vacations without having to face excessive costs or anxiety,” he said. The move comes days after India moved from a travel ban from the Red List to Amber, meaning travelers coming to the UK can be isolated at their designated address on a mandatory traveler retrieval form, rather than just a government-mandated hotel at extra cost.

