Climate change could be halted, scientists say. Computer models show howExBulletin



change the title STR / AFP through Getty Images

STR / AFP through Getty Images

As the world’s leading climate scientists released a report full of warnings this week, they continued to insist that the world still has a chance to avert the worst effects of climate change.

“It is still possible to prevent most of the terrible impacts, but it really requires unprecedented transformational change,” he said. Ko Barrett, vice president of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate ChangeWith “The idea that there is still a way forward, I think, is a point that should give us a little hope.”

That hopeful path, in which dangerous changes for the world the climate eventually stops, it is the product of the giant computer simulations of the world economy. They are called integrated evaluation models. There are half a dozen versions of them: four developed in Europe, one in Japan and a in the US, at the National Laboratory of the Northwest Pacific.

“What we are mainly doing is trying to explore what is needed to meet the goals of Paris.” say Detlef van Vuuren, at the Dutch Environmental Assessment Agency, which developed one of the models.

How to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero in 40 years

World leaders agreed in Paris to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The planet is already warming around 1 degree Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Meeting this goal means reducing net greenhouse gas emissions to zero within about 40 years. It would require profound changes; so deep, it is not immediately clear that it is even possible.

This is why van Vuuren and his colleagues turned to their computer models for help. “How is it possible to go to zero emissions?” he says. “This is about transportation, this is about housing, this is about electricity.”

Each of these models starts with data on the current sources of greenhouse emissions. They include cars and buses, buses, airplanes, power plants, home ovens and rice fields. The models also include assumptions about international trade, prices, and the costs of new technologies.

Scientists then force their virtual worlds to change direction, pushing boundaries on greenhouse emissions. Models then try to meet that requirement in the most cost-effective way, as long as it is technologically feasible and does not conform to boundaries such as land supply or other natural resources.

The good news is that the models found a way to achieve this goal, at least in scenarios where world governments were inclined to cooperate in fulfilling their commitments in Paris. In fact, according to Keywan Riahi, at the International Institute for Applied Systems, in Austria, they found numerous paths to zero carbon.

“Models show us that there are, first of all, possible alternative paths; that there are choices available to the decision-maker,” he says.

Different models, using different assumptions, arrive opposite visions of the next world. But they all differ dramatically from today’s situation.

Some models show people reacting to higher energy prices or government regulations by changing their lifestyle. They move into homes that save more energy and give up their cars in favor of a new and better type of public transportation. In addition to traditional bus lines, autonomous vehicles react like Uber by getting people where they need to go.

Riahi likes this version best. “I am convinced that a fundamental restructuring on the demand side would also lead to a better quality of life,” he says.

Other scenarios show that people still use a lot of energy, which in turn requires a huge boost in the production of clean electricity. That means 10 or 20 times more land covered by solar and wind farms, compared to now, plus more wood-burning power plants or other biofuels, equipped with equipment to capture and store the carbon dioxide that is released.

Individual policies and preferences can disrupt patterns

Riahi is quick to point out that what happens in models may not be feasible in real life. They do not take into account political obstacles, for example, or human preferences. People may want to drive an expensive car, instead of doing public transportation, even when models say the choice is not economically rational.

But models can also be very pessimistic, especially about technological innovation. Ten years ago, says Van Vuuren, they had never predicted the growth of cheap solar energy. “We have been in an extremely fortunate situation that the cost of renewables has fallen rapidly in the last decade.” This has made the task of reducing carbon emissions much easier.

Despite their shortcomings, however, these models remain the main way in which scientists and policymakers find options for the future. They quantify compromises and consequences that may not be clearly visible. If countries want to turn trees or crops into fuel, for example, that means less land for food growth or for natural forests. The models also make it clear that international cooperation is essential, with rich countries helping poorer countries to reduce their emissions.

The results of computer modeling are like blurred maps, showing ways that can help the world avert disaster.