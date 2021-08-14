International
Travel news this week: reopening plans for Canada and New Zealand
(CNN) A new airport has been named the best in the world. New Zealand says it will start reopening its borders next year. And the dolphins are back in the waters of Lisbon.
Here’s what we learned on pandemic trips this week.
1. US has added more destinations to its “do not travel” list
The white sands of Oranjestad, Aruba, are ill-advised for American tourists at the moment.
LUIS ACOSTA / AFP / Getty Images
That means you are seeing more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people in the last 28 days and neither older Californians nor anyone else should travel there, says the CDC.
Elsewhere on the Beach Boys route, Jamaica and the Bahamas remain at Level 3 (unvaccinated travelers should avoid unnecessary travel), while Bermuda is at Level 1 (low risk for vaccinated travelers).
2. New Zealand will slowly reopen its borders next year
Tongan rugby star Samisoni Taukei’aho takes his hit with Covid-19 at Peppers Clearwater Resort on July 29, 2021 in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images
It is lonely at the top.
New Zealand has recorded one of the lowest levels of Covid-19 infections in the world, with only 3,000 cases in a population of nearly 5 million people.
This is partly due to the government decision to close New Zealand borders to all non-residents in March 2020, an action which has kept citizens safe but has also kept them relatively isolated from the rest of the world. .
The government has not yet confirmed which countries are classified as low, medium or high risk.
3. Canada has reopened to American tourists
Fathom Five National Marine Park in Tobermory, Ontario, seen during a partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021.
Geoff Robins / AFP / Getty Images
North America has just become much more neighboring.
Canada reopened its border with the U.S. on Monday for people who are fully vaccinated.
Americans have been banned from making non-essential visits since the pandemic began, but leisure travel is now allowed once again.
Qatar has the best new airport in the world
5. France and Italy have issued health cards
Nathalie Loiseau, French Member of the European Parliament, talks about President Macron’s tough new transition to covid health.
7. Three US airlines will bypass vaccine mandates
Southwest Airlines will not order Covid shooting for its employees.
Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP / Getty Images
Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are encouraging all their staff to be vaccinated, but have not changed their stance on mandates at this time.
8. Two Hawaiian visitors were arrested for forging vaccination cards
Beachgoers enjoying an August day in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 2018.
Kat Wade / Getty Images
Gov. David Ige said the two had forged vaccination cards in order to avoid getting a Covid test or quarantine upon arrival on the islands.
The governor said both were charged and could face a fine of up to $ 5,000 and / or up to a year in prison.
9. Nearly 30 Covid cases were reported aboard a Carnival cruise ship
The cruise ship Carnival Vista is seen moored at a pier in the port of Miami on December 23, 2020.
Daniel Slim / AFP / Getty Images
All 27 infected individuals are vaccinated and most are asymptomatic. Belize tourism officials practically met with Carnival Vista officials on Tuesday to discuss the situation before travelers landed in Belize City.
10. The dolphins are back in Lisbon
Dolphins swim in the Tagus River in Lisbon on August 7, 2021.
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images
Extremely catastrophic weather conditions this summer have paid the price for all those “nature cures” memes, but there is some positive news from Lisbon, Portugal.
Dolphins have been seen in the Tagus River since Roman times, but have rarely been seen in recent years. However, the pandemic led to a drop in maritime traffic, a reduction in pollution and an increase in fish – causing dolphins to return.
CNN’s Marnie Hunter, Kay Jones, Faith Karimi, Jane Levere, Lilit Marcus, Pete Muntean, Carly Walsh and Ben Westcott contributed to this story.
