Little League reverses course, will not allow spectators in world series | News, Sports, Work

WILLIAMSPORT – For fans across Lycoming County and elsewhere, the chance to sit on the hill beyond Lamade Stadium or the bar outside Volunteer Stadium and enjoy a Little League World Series game this summer is no longer possible.

On Friday morning, Little League International announced that due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, general public acceptance would be canceled for this year’s 2021 Little League World Series.

The Little League had previously announced general public tickets through an online system that would have allowed up to 3,000 Series fans each day to sit off the field at both stadiums.

“The health and well-being of our teams and the mitigation of their exposure to COVID-19 should continue to be our top priority as we conclude our World Series events,” Said Little League president and CEO Stephen Keener. “With updated guidelines from the CDC, and in consultation with our Pandemic Response Advisory Committee and medical advisors, we think it is essential to turn our attendance policy to unfortunately limit spectators in Williamsport to the family and friends of our 16 participating teams and our highest-level volunteers and supporters.

“We are disappointed to have to bring back our spectators who join us at Williamsport this year, but we are eager to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the 16 teams that will be competing in the World Series this summer.” Keener continued.

The Little League continued to follow the COVID-19 facilitation protocols for organizing its regional and world series tournaments, which took place in consultation with its advisors from National Hebren Health, who worked on similar health safety plans as in youth and adult levels.

“In May, our organization made the decision to move forward with our Little League Baseball and Softball tournaments this summer, with the focus on providing boys and girls in our program with that magical Little League World Series experience while protecting health and well-being. Theirs , “ Little League International Board of Directors member Dr Daniel Lueders said. “As this virus evolves, we must continue to be vigilant and do everything we can to reduce COVID-19 exposure to our players and participants. Reducing Williamsport fans is a disappointing but necessary measure we must take to support this effort at this time. “

Lueders is a UPMC sports medicine physician and committee chair.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Little League to cancel its regional tournaments and World Series last summer. This spring, the Little League announced that there will be regional tournaments and World Series at the core levels of baseball and softball this year.

Unlike previous series, this year’s incarnation will only feature American teams due to the pandemic. The 16-team field consists of eight regional champions and runners-up.

Little League is still trying to finalize plans regarding the MLB Little League Classic for sure for players. In the past year, MLB players were greeted at Williamsport Regional Airport by many Little League World Series players before boarding a bus at the Little League World Series complex. In the complex, MLB players sat in the stands with the Little League World Series teams and interacted with each other. With the new Delta variant and the risk of possible spread of COVID-19, all of this is still being worked on.

“As far as MLB LLC is concerned, we are still working on finalizing our plans with Major League Baseball and MLBPA to determine the safest and most fun interactions possible for Major League and Little League World Series players.” Little League’s director of media relations Kevin Fountain told the Sun-Gazette.

The MLB Little League Classic is set for Sunday, Aug. 22 at Bowman Field between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Indians.