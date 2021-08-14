Alberta’s back-to-school plan says public health, schools do not need to share COVID case information

The new guidelines for schools in Alberta will greatly reduce the flow of information between educators and public health authorities about COVID-19 cases.

E five-page instruction documentreleased Friday says Alberta Health Services (AHS) will not tell schools when a student or staff member has tested positive for the disease and that positive case-aware schools do not have to tell AHS.

No one working or attending a school needs to share a positive test result with school administrators, although they are still advised to isolate themselves.

The recommendations follow Alberta’s decision to phase out contact tracking in most settings and are a marked change from the way schools handled COVID-19 cases over the past school year.

Cases will not hold back classes, Hinshaw says

At a news conference Friday morning, Alberta’s chief health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, also said that classes will no longer have to be sent home to be isolated, even if the school is aware of a COVID-19 case.

“We acknowledge that the intervention, which I believe was necessary last year before the widespread availability of vaccines, is very worrying and causes considerable harm,” Hinshaw said.

The plan was unveiled as COVID-19 cases rose in the province, with 582 new diagnoses reported Friday.

With no provincial mandates involved, except on school buses until September 27, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange told school boards that it is up to them to take any additional measures they deem necessary in their communities.

Alberta delays plans to remove COVID-19 measures amid growing cases Alberta is turning the deadline to change more restrictions for COVID-19. The province’s top medical official says it is too soon to lift isolation requirements and testing after hearing weeks of public protest. 2:04

Hours later, Edmonton Public Schools discovered all students from kindergarten through 12th grade and staff will be expected to continue to disguise this school year.

With children under 12 unfit for a vaccine and just over half of 12- to 19-year-olds vaccinated in the province, board chairwoman Trisha Estabrooks said it is a safe and prudent choice.

“Ideally, we want children in the classroom to learn with their peers, to learn face to face with their teachers,” she said. “If we have this measure that will reduce disruption in our classrooms and keep children and staff as safe as possible, why not do it?”

At a special public school board meeting Friday afternoon, supervisor Darrel Robertson said he hopes mandatory camouflage will encourage more families to opt for personal tutoring this fall.

Both Edmonton Public and Catholic schools extended their deadline for families to make that choice until Aug. 19 at 4 p.m.

Edmonton Catholic Schools said it plans to release its school plan Monday.

Critics say you turn everything upside down, but not normally

At the press conference, LaGrange warned of returning to classes as “normal”, saying students could expect field trips, team sports, school clubs and celebrations such as graduation ceremonies.

“It was hard for me to hear that everything would be back to normal,” said Roxanne Weyermann, a teacher in Edmonton who has three young children. Her eldest child will start kindergarten next month.

Roxanne Weyermann, far-right, and her husband, Jonathan, are concerned about the province’s public health guidelines for schools during the pandemic as classes approach this September. Their son Nathanael, the front center, will start kindergarten this year. (Travis McEwan / CBC)

She wanted to see the mandatory rules of camouflage and distancing remain throughout the province at least until children can be vaccinated. She worries that children who voluntarily wear masks may be stigmatized.

The Alberta Teachers Association was delighted to see a school-based vaccination program that began in junior high and high schools on September 7th.

But President Jason Schilling said waiting until more than 10 percent of the school population is absent with an illness before calling AHS, as the guideline recommends, is a “disaster recipe.” In a large urban high school, it can mean waiting until more than 200 people get sick.

The opposition NDP criticized the plans of the United Conservative Party government. Health critic David Shepherd said that with the completion of contact tracking and the completion of testing after September 27, the government is hiding information that parents and school administrators should make informed decisions about their children’s health.