Teams continue to fight the grass fire near Canmore
Traffic was moving again along the Trans-Canadian Highway on Saturday morning after a grassy fire east of Canmore, Alta., Led to a road closure on Friday.
Highway 1 has reopened, but additional closures are possible, said Alberta Wildfire.
The fire, which broke out just before 5pm on August 13, burned 10 acres of land within two hours and was classified as out of control, according to Alberta Wildfire.
“Given the initial reports, our incident commander has requested additional resources from AB Forestry and a water tender from Kananaskis FD,” Canmore Fire Rescue said on Twitter.
At 8:30 p.m., Canmore Fire Rescue said extinguishing the fire from the air would continue until sunset, and ground crews would stay on fire overnight.
“There is an infrastructure in the area, including a resort and power lines, but they are not threatened at this time,” said Alberta Wildfire spokesman Josee St-Onge.
“Fire crews, planes and helicopters are currently fighting this fire, with more resources on their way.”
In photos and videos posted on Global News and posted on social media, huge smoke billows could be seen spreading on the highway as traffic passed.
The Canmore Firefighters Association said after 6pm that crews were surrounding the town of Canmore, preparing to throw water and flame retardant material.
According to the RCMP, the call for fire first came around 4:30 p.m., and the RCMP as well as firefighters were at the scene fighting the flames both from the ground and from the air.
“(The) Canmore RCMP investigation is ongoing.”
Around 6:15 p.m., Canmore Fire Rescue said the highway closure was causing traffic to return to the Parks Canada gate outside Banff.
St-Onge said the cause of the fire is unknown.
“There was minimal spread during the night, but the wildfire has an active interior, fed by hot and windy conditions. The wind will blow from the west today at a speed of 20 km / h, with winds between 20 and 40 km / h. “The temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius,” she said on Saturday.
“At this time, no infrastructure has been lost or directly threatened by this wildfire. There are buildings (resorts) and critical infrastructure (power lines) in the area. The nearest buildings are approximately 12 km away.”
More than 25 firefighters, three helicopters and tankers were working to put out the blaze, St-Onge said.
“The risk of fire in the Calgary forest area, where this wildfire is located, is extreme. “Under these conditions, a wildfire can start easily and spread very quickly,” she said.
“We urge all Albanians to do their part to prevent fires. Last year, 88 per cent of man-made fires were caused by humans. There is currently a fire ban for the entire Calgary forest area, which will says camp fires are not allowed. “
With files from Kaylen Small
