Leaders cheered across the province as the final campaign weekend begins in Nova Scotia – Halifax

The final weekend of Nova Scotia’s election campaign began with the party’s top three leaders trying to boost votes in the competitive race across the province ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

Liberal leader Iain Rankin traveled to three constituencies along the south coast on Saturday, where he again highlighted his party’s plan for the twin areas of the province’s main highways.

One of the stops was at Chester-St. Margaret Riding, which is expected to produce a close three-way race between the Liberals, Tories and NDP.

Rankin said a re-elected liberal government would apply to a federal program to twin Highway 103 from Hubbards to Bridgewater and Highway 104 from Antigonish to Port Hawkesbury, at the cost of the province for the two related projects at $ 237 million.

“These commitments are about ensuring young Scots, especially those living in rural parts of the province, can travel efficiently and safely on maintained and accessible roads,” Rankin said in a press release. .

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Holding NS elections and promises from key party leaders

In addition, he said the Liberals will expand the gravel road improvement program first announced in 2017 by 50 percent to $ 30 million, and will also double the amount set aside for rural road repairs to $ 22 million. .

Rankin was scheduled to campaign on two trips to Halifax later Saturday.

NDP leader Gary Burrill was in Cape Breton where he again outlined his health plan for the island during stops on three trips to Sydney, NS, to the areas.

Trends Bigfoot in Canada: Inside the hunt for evidence or at least a good photograph

Bill and Hillary Clinton make a noise while relaxing again in the Eastern Cities of Quebec

The New Democrats are expected to wage a fierce battle in the area and are seeking to make inroads into other parts of the Breton Cape and their traditional Halifax-Dartmouth fortress.

Read more: NS Election: Poll suggests tightening race as liberal support falls

The NDP unveiled its health plan for Cape Breton early in the campaign, with promises to keep hospitals open in New Waterford, NS and North Sydney, NS currently scheduled for closure. He also pledged to set up another 400 long-term care beds and set up a mobile mental health crisis response team on the island.

“Occasionally Iain Rankin and the Liberals have abandoned the Cape Bretoners when it comes to healthcare,” Burrill said in a press release.

The story goes down the ad

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston started the day in the western part of the province and the Annapolis Valley before campaigning on several trips to the Halifax area. Both areas involve horseback riding where the Tories hope to enter.

Read more: From Preston to Cumberland North: 10 games to watch in the NS election

Houston has focused almost specifically on the need to fix the county health system and is using the last days of the campaign to avoid what is seen as a weakness for Liberals in office.

He entered the weekend after gaining approval for his party’s stance on health on Friday from Denise Peterson-Rafuse, who was a member of former NDP Prime Minister Darrell Dexter’s cabinet.

The Houston campaign released a press release talking about the closure of emergency rooms at Roseway Hospital in Shelburne, NS Tory candidate Nolan Young noted that the emergency room was closed for 30 percent by 2020.

“We need a government with health care solutions so that our community has the comfort to know that if they have a medical emergency, they can have access to care,” Young said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 14, 2021.