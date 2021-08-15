International
Leaders cheered across the province as the final campaign weekend begins in Nova Scotia – Halifax
The final weekend of Nova Scotia’s election campaign began with the party’s top three leaders trying to boost votes in the competitive race across the province ahead of Tuesday’s vote.
Liberal leader Iain Rankin traveled to three constituencies along the south coast on Saturday, where he again highlighted his party’s plan for the twin areas of the province’s main highways.
One of the stops was at Chester-St. Margaret Riding, which is expected to produce a close three-way race between the Liberals, Tories and NDP.
Rankin said a re-elected liberal government would apply to a federal program to twin Highway 103 from Hubbards to Bridgewater and Highway 104 from Antigonish to Port Hawkesbury, at the cost of the province for the two related projects at $ 237 million.
“These commitments are about ensuring young Scots, especially those living in rural parts of the province, can travel efficiently and safely on maintained and accessible roads,” Rankin said in a press release. .
Read more:
Holding NS elections and promises from key party leaders
In addition, he said the Liberals will expand the gravel road improvement program first announced in 2017 by 50 percent to $ 30 million, and will also double the amount set aside for rural road repairs to $ 22 million. .
Rankin was scheduled to campaign on two trips to Halifax later Saturday.
NDP leader Gary Burrill was in Cape Breton where he again outlined his health plan for the island during stops on three trips to Sydney, NS, to the areas.
Trends
Bigfoot in Canada: Inside the hunt for evidence or at least a good photograph
Bill and Hillary Clinton make a noise while relaxing again in the Eastern Cities of Quebec
The New Democrats are expected to wage a fierce battle in the area and are seeking to make inroads into other parts of the Breton Cape and their traditional Halifax-Dartmouth fortress.
Read more:
NS Election: Poll suggests tightening race as liberal support falls
The NDP unveiled its health plan for Cape Breton early in the campaign, with promises to keep hospitals open in New Waterford, NS and North Sydney, NS currently scheduled for closure. He also pledged to set up another 400 long-term care beds and set up a mobile mental health crisis response team on the island.
“Occasionally Iain Rankin and the Liberals have abandoned the Cape Bretoners when it comes to healthcare,” Burrill said in a press release.
Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston started the day in the western part of the province and the Annapolis Valley before campaigning on several trips to the Halifax area. Both areas involve horseback riding where the Tories hope to enter.
Read more:
From Preston to Cumberland North: 10 games to watch in the NS election
Houston has focused almost specifically on the need to fix the county health system and is using the last days of the campaign to avoid what is seen as a weakness for Liberals in office.
He entered the weekend after gaining approval for his party’s stance on health on Friday from Denise Peterson-Rafuse, who was a member of former NDP Prime Minister Darrell Dexter’s cabinet.
The Houston campaign released a press release talking about the closure of emergency rooms at Roseway Hospital in Shelburne, NS Tory candidate Nolan Young noted that the emergency room was closed for 30 percent by 2020.
“We need a government with health care solutions so that our community has the comfort to know that if they have a medical emergency, they can have access to care,” Young said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 14, 2021.
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8112681/leaders-fan-out-across-the-province-as-final-weekend-of-nova-scotia-campaign-begins/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]