Over 100 gather in Halifax to oppose Nova Scotia – Halifax vaccine passport proposal





More than 100 people attended a rally in downtown Halifax on Saturday to protest the proposed COVID-19 vaccine passport system in Nova Scotia. Liberal leader Iain Rankin said earlier this week that his party would implement the so-called ScotiaPass if his party is re-elected in the Aug. 17 provincial election. At the time, Rankin did not say whether the transition would be voluntary or mandatory after implementation, citing the need to consult with Public Health officials and take a look at case numbers. He billed it, however, as a tool for businesses to keep their customers safe and a way to ensure that restaurants, gyms, theaters and arenas can function at full capacity. Read more: Nova Scotia Liberals propose COVID-19 vaccine passport if elected August 17 The story goes down the ad On Saturday, rally organizers said they were not interested in waiting to find out if the crossing would be mandatory or voluntary, describing his own concept as a violation of personal freedoms and a slippery slope to be denied. Scots access to goods and services. They stressed that the event was not an anti-vaccine rally and said they were more concerned about the privacy of their health information. Some of the rally participants held placards that read: “Save Canada, do not skip wax” and “Keep Nova Scotia open and free”. Jonathan Dean, leader of the Atlantica Party, described the proposed transition as a form of social coercion that interferes with the freedom and liberty of the individual and families to make decisions about their health. “ Trends Florida’s mother was shot, killed by the baby while working on the Zoom call

‘Worst experience of my life’: Canadian football captain in Olympics final penalties The Anti-Scotia Pass rally was held at #HalifaxSpeakers said Liberal leader Iain Rankins’ proposal violates the rights of the card. It is not a rally against the vaccine, they say. pic.twitter.com/D6qXi5ZkQY – Elizabeth McSheffrey (@emcsheff) 14 August 2021 The story goes down the ad While ScotiaPass is, for now, just a campaign promise, Dean said he was “raising the alarm early, letting people know that this is a step too far and we will not allow it.” A representative of the People’s Party of Canada, who said he was running as PPC candidate in the upcoming federal election, told some young Scotsmen who attended the rally not to speak to reporters and urged reporters who were there not to asked participants questions. Vaccine passports are becoming an increasingly hot issue across the country, especially as many provinces are dealing with a fourth wave of COVID-19. Read more: Divided provinces in the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. That is why The Quebec Ministry of Health recently announced its plan to launch a COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the province from September 1st. Manitoba is also issuing test-immunization cards and QR codes for those who are fully vaccinated. UN health officials have said vaccine passports will be fully supported across the province, adding that they have worked with the federal government on the program. – With files by Elizabeth McSheffrey © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8112651/ns-scotiapass-vaccine-passport-rally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos