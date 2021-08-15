COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: 122 new cases, no new deaths, 77 hospitalizations





The province reported 122 confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases reported so far to 51,162. Of these, 958 cases are active and 49,618 cases are considered cured. Over a third of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category, according to COVID-19 provincial boardwith The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 97 cases per day, or 8.1 per 100,000 people. This number has increased since July 17, when the seven-day average was 26 cases, the dashboard sayswith No new deaths from the disease were reported. COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have risen slightly in Saskatchewan, with 77 people now hospitalized with the disease, up from 73 on Friday. Of those patients, 74 percent are not fully vaccinated, the online update says. Ten people with the disease are in intensive care units in Saskatchewan. As of Saturday, 674,499 Saskatchewan residents had been fully vaccinated. Saturday’s update shows 766 other people received their first stroke and 1,796 received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday’s update. The new COVID-19 cases announced on Saturday were in the northwest (four), in the center of north-central (three), in the northeast (20), in the northwest (four), in the north-central (22), in the northeast (four) ), Saskatoon (37), west center (two), east east (two), Regina (two), southwest (one), south center (eight) and southeast (10). Residence information is pending for three more cases.

