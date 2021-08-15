Canada to mandate the Covid vaccine for government employees

The Canadian government has announced that it will require all federal employees and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, amid an increase in virus cases due to the Delta variant.

“We know vaccines are the best way to end this pandemic,” said Dominic LeBlanc, a government minister in charge of Canada’s federal bureaucracy.

“We expect federal civil servants to want to comply with this mandatory requirement,” he added.

A vaccination deadline for about 300,000 civil servants will be announced in the coming weeks.

The federal government is Canada’s largest employer, and Mr. LeBlanc said the vaccine mandate “aims to help Canada achieve the minimum level of coverage needed to fully reopen the economy and keep it open as well as protect thousands of workers. “

The vaccination requirement for the transport sector should be implemented by the end of October, later

said at a press conference.

It includes all commercial air travelers, as well as people traveling by rail between provinces and on large boats such as cruise ships, local media quoted Transport Minister Omar Alghabra as saying.

The country’s largest carrier, Air Canada, said mandatory vaccinations were “a welcome step forward in emerging measures to protect the health and safety of airline employees, customers and all Canadians”.

As of yesterday, 71% of Canada’s 38 million population had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while nearly 62% were fully vaccinated.

The announcement comes less than a month before the reopening of Canada’s borders to vaccinated foreign travelers, scheduled for September 7, a year and a half after their closure due to the pandemic.

Russia publishes the worst death toll from the pandemic to date

Russia Covid-19 daily deaths hit a new record of 819, a day after the Moscow health department reported the highest number of monthly deaths in the city since the pandemic began.

Daily coronavirus deaths in Russia are on the rise as infections peaked in July. Authorities blame the Delta infectious variant and a slow rate of vaccination.

Moscow said last night that the mortality rate in the city in July was 70% higher than before the pandemic in 2019 and 60% higher than in the same month last year.

A total of 17,237 deaths in Moscow in July is the highest monthly death toll since the pandemic began. Most of the excess deaths were caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the Moscow health department said.

“The dynamics are related to the large increase in infections due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in June, as well as the abnormally hot weather in the city in recent months,” the department said, adding that high temperatures made Covid-19 patients feel even worse.

People travel on a subway in Moscow

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Russia is 169,683. Rosstat, the government statistics agency, keeps a separate number from the pandemic task force and says it recorded about 315,000 Covid-19-related deaths between last April and June this year.

Russia reported about 463,000 surplus deaths from April 2020 to June this year, according to Reuters estimates based on the latest Rosstat data. Some epidemiologists say that excessive deaths are the best way to measure the true number of deaths from Covid-19.

Russia today reported 22,144 new coronavirus infections. Daily cases so far have dropped in August after the peak of July.

Iran will impose a travel ban between the Delta wave

Iran will impose a week-long blockade and a road travel ban amid a fifth increase in Covid-19 in the Middle East’s worst-hit country, state television reported.

All non-core businesses and offices will have to close under nationwide blockade from Monday, Aug. 21, in a bid to curb the highly contagious Delta variant.

Authorities are also imposing a driving ban from Sunday until August 27, in addition to essential vehicles.

“All roads will be closed, except for trucks carrying food and essential goods and ambulances. This traffic ban will be imposed very strictly,” said a spokesman for the national coronavirus task force.

A woman registers for a vaccine at a mall in Iran Mall in the capital Tehran

Authorities will only allow open-air rallies for ongoing Shiite Muslim mourning ceremonies, he added.

The Ministry of Health reported 29,700 new cases and 466 daily deaths, from a record daily number of 588 deaths on Monday. Total deaths have reached 97,208, according to official figures.

Social media users have accused the government of mismanaging slow vaccinations with only 3.8 million people fully inoculated in a population of 83 million.

Officials have blamed U.S. sanctions for obstructing efforts to purchase foreign vaccines and for delays in deliveries.

Guatemala declares a state of emergency due to the rise of Delta Covid

Guatemala has declared a new state of emergency and will impose a overnight curfew to contain an increase in Covid infections due to the Delta variant, said President Alejandro Giammattei.

The 30-day state of emergency is being enforced due to a reversal in cases attributed to the “more aggressive” Delta variant, Giammattei said in a televised speech yesterday.

“The Delta variant is very contagious. It is causing new outbreaks and many governments have had to impose new restrictions on their population as a mitigation measure. Guatemala can not be an exception,” he said.

Guatemala, with a population of about 17 million, has recorded more than 4,000 new infections a day, with 407,564 cases and 11,006 deaths since the pandemic began.

A police officer gets the Moderna vaccine at a vaccination center in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala

Under the state of emergency, which must be ratified by Congress, an overnight curfew will be imposed from Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local time.

It also envisions speeding up the purchase of supplies to deal with the pandemic, setting minimum and maximum prices for essential goods and banning mass meetings, although demonstrations that comply with social distancing measures will be allowed.

“The measures are focused on controlling the virus,” said the president, a trained doctor who has faced regular street protests to demand his resignation amid allegations of corruption and allegations of pandemic abuse.

He previously declared a state of emergency in March last year when Guatemala registered the first case of the coronavirus.