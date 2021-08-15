NSW reports 415 new Covid cases and four deaths amid warning vaccination not a silver bullet | health

Connect with us

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has warned that the state blockade will not end unless residents follow enforced public health orders, and that vaccination was part of the solution and not a silver bullet.

Australia’s largest state woke up under a nationwide blockade on Sunday as the federal government pledged that half of the one million extra doses of Pfizer it has provided from Poland would be directed to high-risk parts of Sydney.

The prime minister, Gladys Berejiklian, warned that the 415 cases registered on Sunday were a welcome drop from the record 466 reported the day before.

There were also four deaths reported Sunday, including a woman in her 50s at Campbelltown Hospital, another in her 70s at Royal North Shore Hospital, a man in his 80s at Liverpool Hospital and a woman in the 80s at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital who was fully vaccinated.

The blockades were also in place in Victoria, where 25 new cases were reported on Sunday, and in the Australian Capital Territory, which recorded two more cases.

In NSW, the government on Saturday evening replaced region-specific restrictions, which began in greater Sydney but then spread across the state for seven weeks with a nationwide blockade.

The prime minister has often insisted that increasing vaccine vaccination would be key to easing restrictions, and residents have responded en masse, meaning the state predicts it could reach a key vaccination threshold by the end of October.

On Sunday, Chant warned that the spread of vaccines was not the only factor and that it was also important for residents to follow the restrictions so that the blockade was effective.

There is no silver bullet and vaccination is not a silver bullet, she said. It is a tool. And vaccination alone will not get us out of this situation. We must follow public health orders, and my message to all is, lets redouble our efforts for the next two weeks.

Chant said about 500,000 extra doses provided by the federal government would be aimed at young people in Sydney’s hotspots, concentrated around the western suburbs.

Those young people are the ones who are going out and working in homes for the disabled, nursing homes, childcare, logistics, freight, she said.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant at a press conference in Sydney on Sunday.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant at a press conference in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: David Gray / AAP

The NSW government hopes to have 70% of the eligible population vaccinated by the end of October, which is the national threshold that allows states to open despite Covid cases in the community.

Berejiklian said NSW had now reached a first dose rate of 50%, while about a quarter of the states’ acceptable population had two doses.

Chant said she wanted to see a decrease in the number of cases and an increase in vaccination coverage, although she stressed that people who had been vaccinated were not immediately protected.

It takes you about two weeks, two to three weeks after vaccination to have any effect, she said. But vaccination is part of the solution.

People who were vaccinated were less likely to get the virus or needed hospital care if they did, Chant added.

Berejiklian said the government was looking at ways to ease the burden on vaccinated people throughout September and October.

If you are vaccinated, those are opportunities we are currently exploring, she said. But of course it is also up to us to make sure this does not arise.

Yesterday was an absolute wake-up call

Despite the fact that the state has been closed for seven weeks with cases increasing, Berejiklian also suggested that the recent increase in cases was still a wake-up call.

Yesterday was an absolute wake-up call, she said. We can not stress so much that we do not want to go the way of all these other overseas countries where they literally have thousands and thousands upon thousands of cases a day.

This is what Delta is doing for communities that have much higher vaccination rates than we do.

However, Berejiklian added that we all agree that the complete elimination of Delta is something that is almost impossible.

Authorities in NSW have said in recent weeks that they are struggling with broadcasting in the workplace and, more recently, the proliferation of homes fed by residents who continue to meet at home against the rules.

A heightened police operation was scheduled to begin at midnight as Chant issued a desperate request for people to follow the rules. We need the community to stay with us, she said.

What I am saying is that it is a very, very bad picture if we do not make that choice together. And everyone has a role to play, Chant added.

Berejiklian noted that there had been massive stabilization in western Sydney, the epicenter of the blast in the city.

However, Chant said authorities were still concerned about the situation in the Maitland area, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Sydney, and also in parts of western NSW, where there are large aboriginal communities.

On Sunday federal health minister Greg Hunt announced that rapid antigen tests would be thrown at several Sydney nursing homes to further protect elderly care residents, workers and their families, in hopes of extend Covid rapid testing to more facilities.

A $ 320 test and isolated payment will begin next week for workers ages 17 and up who have symptoms of Covid-19 and live in troubled areas of government.

But the state opposition wants the payment to be available across the state, as is the case in Victoria.

Isolated test and payment should be in every part of NSW, said NSW Labor leader Chris Minns.

In Victoria, Melbourne is battling a stubborn outburst that continues to involve a number of mysterious cases that cannot be linked. Of the 25 infections recorded Sunday, four could not yet be linked to an existing case.

Those numbers continue to rise, and that’s very challenging, said state Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

The current Melbourne blockade, now in its second week, is scheduled to end on Thursday, although easing those restrictions now seems impossible.

If we were to reopen the whole economy, if we were to reopen and let people move freely now, then we would end up where Sydney is, Andrews said.

The latest outbreak in Melbourne was concentrated in the western suburbs, but has since spread throughout the city.

Andrews was critical of Melburnians holding a pub walk in the streets of a popular nightclub on the outskirts of Richmond inner city on Saturday evening.

Those are the kinds of decisions that make the job of our contact trackers much harder and is just an insult to anyone who is doing the right thing, he said.

At ACT, authorities continue to manage an explosion that has put Canberra under a seven-day blockade. The two cases recorded Sunday bring the current blast to nine.

Canberrans, who have not experienced a blockage in 12 months, have come out to be tested in record numbers, causing some delays.

The Prime Minister, Andrew Barr, praised the residents of the city on Sunday.

The response from the Canberra community has been fantastic, he said.

