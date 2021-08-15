NSW reports 415 new Covid cases and four deaths amid warning vaccination not a silver bullet | health

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has warned that the state blockade will not end unless residents follow enforced public health orders, and that vaccination was part of the solution and not a silver bullet.

Australia’s largest state woke up under a nationwide blockade on Sunday as the federal government pledged that half of the one million extra doses of Pfizer it has provided from Poland would be directed to high-risk parts of Sydney.

The prime minister, Gladys Berejiklian, warned that the 415 cases registered on Sunday were a welcome drop from the record 466 reported the day before.

There were also four deaths reported Sunday, including a woman in her 50s at Campbelltown Hospital, another in her 70s at Royal North Shore Hospital, a man in his 80s at Liverpool Hospital and a woman in the 80s at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital who was fully vaccinated.

The blockades were also in place in Victoria, where 25 new cases were reported on Sunday, and in the Australian Capital Territory, which recorded two more cases.

In NSW, the government on Saturday evening replaced region-specific restrictions, which began in greater Sydney but then spread across the state for seven weeks with a nationwide blockade.

The prime minister has often insisted that increasing vaccine vaccination would be key to easing restrictions, and residents have responded en masse, meaning the state predicts it could reach a key vaccination threshold by the end of October.

On Sunday, Chant warned that the spread of vaccines was not the only factor and that it was also important for residents to follow the restrictions so that the blockade was effective.

There is no silver bullet and vaccination is not a silver bullet, she said. It is a tool. And vaccination alone will not get us out of this situation. We must follow public health orders, and my message to all is, lets redouble our efforts for the next two weeks.

Chant said about 500,000 extra doses provided by the federal government would be aimed at young people in Sydney’s hotspots, concentrated around the western suburbs.

Those young people are the ones who are going out and working in homes for the disabled, nursing homes, childcare, logistics, freight, she said.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant at a press conference in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: David Gray / AAP

The NSW government hopes to have 70% of the eligible population vaccinated by the end of October, which is the national threshold that allows states to open despite Covid cases in the community.

Berejiklian said NSW had now reached a first dose rate of 50%, while about a quarter of the states’ acceptable population had two doses.

Chant said she wanted to see a decrease in the number of cases and an increase in vaccination coverage, although she stressed that people who had been vaccinated were not immediately protected.