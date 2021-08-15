The prominent Hong Kong civil rights group disbands, citing government pressure





The CHRF, a dominant organization of local pro-democracy groups, staged mass marches that drew up to 2 million participants during the 2019 pro-democracy, anti-government protests, according to some estimates.

She has long played a critical role in Hong Kong civil society, as the organizer of the annual July 1 protests marking the anniversary of the city’s surrender from Britain to China.

“We have aimed to defend human rights and the freedom of the people in Hong Kong. We have adhered to the principles of ‘legal, peaceful, rational and non-violent’ in organizing mass demonstrations, allowing everyone in society to have a chance to talk about issues that interest them, “the CHRF said in a statement announcing its dissolution.

“Unfortunately, over the past year or so, the government has consistently used the pandemic as a pretext to refuse requests from the front and other organizations to hold rallies.”

The group said that with its leader, Figo Chan, in custody for his part in the 2019 protests, and no one wanted to take over, the organization had “no choice but to disband”. The Hong Kong Police Department accepted the dissolution of the CHRF in a statement, but said it would not release the group from any possible criminal liability. The statement claimed that the CHRF, which was established in 2002, broke the law because it failed to properly register with the relevant Hong Kong government departments. The CHRF did not immediately respond to allegations of police force. CNN contacted the Hong Kong Police Department and the Government Information Services Department for further comment. The mass marches organized by the CHRF in 2019 began as peaceful demonstrations — but clashes with police quickly turned the protests into a six-month political crisis that often turned violent. The protests were condemned by the central government in Beijing, which looked from across the border with growing impatience. When coronavirus restrictions halted all protests, Beijing moved to promulgate a national security law in June 2020 criminalizing secession, subversion, terrorism, and cooperation with foreign forces. All four crimes carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. A year later, national security police arrested protesters and journalists, raided newsrooms and censored textbooks and websites. Authorities have repeatedly denied that they are hitting the political opposition or stifling opposition. “The National Security Act only targets an extremely small minority of criminals and acts that endanger national security, and the human rights and freedoms enjoyed by the vast majority of citizens will not be affected at all,” said Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. a speech. on July 5th. But critics say the voluntary closure of the CHRF shows the broad impact of the law on various sectors and aspects of society. Trade unions and organizations disintegrate The CHRF is just the latest in a string of organizations and groups that have chosen to disperse or leave Hong Kong in recent months, citing declining civil liberties and a shrinking public sphere. On Tuesday, the Professional Teachers’ Union (PTU), a group of teachers and educators with more than 100,000 members, announced it was disbanding – a decision that came after increasing pressure from authorities. Last weekend, several Chinese state media outlets published articles accusing the union of poisoning children’s minds and posing a threat to national security. Just hours later, the Hong Kong Education Bureau announced that it was formally cutting ties with the union, which it called “no different from a political group,” according to public broadcaster RTHK. In a letter to its members, the union said it was “unfortunate” that the political environment had changed so drastically that civic groups face an irrepressible future, according to RTHK. The government’s resignation from the teachers’ union is “absurd” for several reasons, said Joseph Cheng, a prominent Hong Kong-based political commentator now based in New Zealand – one is that they are a relatively moderate group that traditionally had expressed support for government policies Me “The PTU certainly has no inclination to support Hong Kong ‘s independence,” Cheng said. “They are teachers, they are moderate, careful, they do not want to have anything to do with violent actions.” “Only when the Chinese authorities came out to attack the PTU did the (Hong Kong) government think it had to take action,” he added. John Burns, an emeritus professor in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at Hong Kong University, noted another reason why the government may have severed ties with the PTU: to limit their influence in local elections. Sub-sectoral elections for the Electoral Committee – which elects the next chief executive to lead the city – will be held next month. “This was an announcement to the Hong Kong community that (the teachers’ union) was no longer legitimate,” Burns said. “This paves the way for pro-creative unions to take on positions that PTU previously seemed to fill.” Other organizations that have recently disbanded include a medical workers’ union, a group of lawyers, and more. Groups of journalists are also being attacked. Members of the media have already faced harsh control and strict limits, highlighted by the raid on the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which was forced to close in June after its assets were frozen by national security police. On Friday, the pro-Beijing newspaper Wen Wei Po was published a blistering article against the Hong Kong Journalists Association, calling some of its members by name and accusing the group of inciting hostility to the government – raising fears that the organization may be close. Ronson Chan, head of HKJA, told CNN on Friday that the group had no plans to disband and that they would continue to defend press freedom in Hong Kong. The wider impact The disbandment group also raises questions about whether the security law can be applied retroactively. When the law was first introduced, Beijing and local authorities reassured the public – as well as alerted international observers and world leaders – that it would not. But recent events seem to suggest the opposite. In their criticism of the PTU, both the Chinese state media and the Education Bureau noted the alleged actions in 2019 — before the law was drafted. The Hong Kong police commissioner was more explicit, saying on Friday that the mass rallies organized by the CHRF were “suspected of violating national security law” and that “the force will investigate thoroughly”, RTHK reported. She pointed out that the government’s promises “are certainly not true, because all these allegations are based on past actions,” Cheng said. “Obviously, from PTU to CHRF and the Confederation of Trade Unions, they feel the pressure,” he added. “There is no more tolerance for civil society, no more tolerance for criticism of any kind – even moderate, reasonable criticism.” In the long run, it could mean fewer and fewer voices in Hong Kong’s rich and pluralistic public sphere, and a closer entry into the first system in mainland China. “The Communist Party uses civil society on the continent, but their civil society is mobilized … where you control information and where you restrict the right to organize and freedom of expression,” Burns said. Hong Kong has for decades provided a safe haven for various groups to flourish, he added – but now, “all these actions against unions and associations of various kinds are an attack on civil society.”

