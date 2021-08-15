The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was torn down in Hamilton Park after hundreds attended the rally, the march

WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

A statue of Sir John A. Macdonald collapsed in a downtown park in Hamilton on Saturday after hundreds of people attended a rally and march demanding his removal.

The Hamilton Indigenous Unity Rally, organized by members of the local indigenous community, took place on the front steps of the town hall, in front of the Hamilton sign.

Organizers said the purpose of the rally was to show opposition to the July 8 town council decision to keep the statue of Canada’s first prime minister in Gore Park, which is located on King Street East near James Street South. The council voted 12-3 not to remove the statue.

Macdonaldisconsiders considered an architect of the residential school system in Canada that indigenous children were forced to attend. Thousands of people died in schools, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and burial sites have recently been found in the bases of former residential schools across the country.

After the rally, demonstrators marched towards Gore Park, where an activist tied a rope around the statue’s neck and others pulled it down as people cheered and applauded. The statue was further vandalized after it fell to the ground.

A cloud of dust rises in the air after the statue is overturned. (Jessica Ng / CBC)

Jordan Carrier, a rally organizer, said she did not expect the statue to come down. “We planned the rally, we gathered in peace just to remind the city council and all of Hamiltont that we are being ignored. Of course, someone is listening to us,” she said.

But Carrier said she was happy the statue was no longer standing in the park.

“I feel really relieved. This is amazing. I’m a little scared of the criminalization and malice of indigenous peoples now that all this has happened. We’ll see how much support we get from the city and the police, and I wish for everyone ‘s safety. , ” she said.

Carrier said the reversal could have been avoided if the council had done the right thing. “They had a chance, the city council. We knew this was going to happen one day, sooner or later. Here we are,” she said.

No arrests have been made, but police are investigating

Hamilton City staff said a public works crew is working to set up the area and move the statue to a safe place to make the park for use.

The city said it is aware of the statue falling and that its cultural staff will assess the damage to the statue and the site in the coming days.

Hamilton police said they are investigating the fall of the statue, but no arrests have been made, according to a press release issued later Saturday.

“They had a chance, the city council. We knew this was going to happen one day, sooner or later. Here we are,” @Jordan_Carrier i tha @CBCHamiltons @eva_sitawith Hundreds marched towards Gore Park in the city center #HamOnt and removed the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald on Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DrlZduyn2z –@bobbyhristova

Police estimated that about 200 people took part in the rally and the march. No one was injured after the statue fell, the announcement said.

“Due to the size of the crowd, police remained at the scene to monitor the event,” police said in the announcement.

According to police, the crowd dispersed from Gore Park at 3 p.m. local time. Police said they remained at the scene while waiting for city staff to remove the statue.

Organizers call July decision ‘disturbing’

In a letter issued before the rally, organizers said the council decision was “deeply troubling” to the natives.

“The purpose of a statue is to affirm, promote and celebrate cultural values. By holding this statue in a public space, it acts as a reminder of the values ​​that lead to the forcible removal of indigenous children and the destruction of families.” great pain and compels community members to experience the trauma for which Sir John A. Macdonald is partly responsible, “the letter reads.

“The removal of the statue provides an opportunity for the city council to demonstrate that indigenous voices are being heard. It is high time to take meaningful action. The departure also shows that while our history cannot be changed, we as a community now promote different values.”

Hundreds are present at an outdoor rally #Hamilton City Hall. Attendees are protesting against Hamilton City Council decisions in July not to remove the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Gore Park. @CBCToronto pic.twitter.com/zy8rq10WDF –@Jessicangtv

Organizers said in the letter that the rally was also held to show support for calls for action made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Macdonald’s status has been removed from other public spaces in Canada this year, including Kingston, Ont., Regina and Charlottetown.

Support is available to anyone affected by their experience in residential schools and those encouraged by recent reports.

A national crisis school Indian residency line has been set up to provide support for alumni and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the national 24-hour crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.