Deaths from Turkish floods totaled 57; Dozens Still Missing – The Denver Post

By ZEYNEP BİLGINSOY

ISTANBUL (AP) – The death toll from major floods and landslides along Turkey’s Black Sea coast has risen to at least 57, the country’s emergency and disaster agency said on Saturday after authorities rejected reports that dozens of people others were gone.

Torrential rains that hit the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused floods that destroyed homes, destroyed at least five bridges, took cars and made numerous roads impassable. The Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 48 people were killed in Kastamonu, eight in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Eight people remained hospitalized, according to the agency.

Speaking late Saturday in Kastamonu, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 15 of the dead had not yet been identified. He attacked opposition parties, social media users and the media for claims that hundreds may be missing. He said a total of 77 cases of missing persons remained in Kastamonu and Sinop, but stressed that this did not mean they had died. He added that the previous number of missing persons was 143, including duplicate names and some living.

The Kastamonu provincial governor’s office also said reports that there were 250 to 300 unidentified bodies were untrue. He did not specifically address how many people may be missing in the flood.

Several residents in Kastamonu shared names and photos of missing people on social media since the floods began. The deputy leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, Engin Altay, said he had been informed that there were more than 300 people reported missing, adding that official numbers appeared to be lower. “The state must be transparent,” he said from Kastamonu a few hours before the interior minister spoke.

In Sinop, flood waters almost completely wiped out the village of Babacay, leaving overturned houses, damaged bridges and rubble behind them. A five-story apartment building built on the river bed was destroyed, along with numerous houses.

Rescue crews and sniffer dogs continued their arduous task of trying to find the missing. AFAD said 5,820 personnel, 20 rescue dogs, 20 helicopters and two search aircraft were at the disaster sites.

About 2,250 people were evacuated across the region amid the floods, many of whom climbed from rooftops by helicopter. Many are being temporarily housed in student dormitories.

Climate scientists say unequivocally that climate change is leading to more extreme weather events as the world is warming due to the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Experts in Turkey, however, said human intervention in rivers and improper construction also contributed to the massive flood damage.

Geologists say the construction narrowed the riverbed and the surrounding alluvial floodplain of the Ezine creek in the Bozkurt district of Kastamonu, where the damage was most severe, from 400 meters (1,312 feet) wide to 15 meters (49 feet). Residential buildings were also built along the coast.

During heavy rains, the narrow stream can only flow. Videos posted by residents showed running water downstream in Bozkurt as buildings and roads were flooded. A geologist, Ramazan Demirtas, explained the narrowing of the riverbed on Twitter and said people were to blame for this week’s disaster.

Across the Black Sea, heavy rainy days also produced flooding in large areas of southern Russia. Authorities in the Krasnodar region said on Saturday that more than 1,400 homes were flooded after storms swept through the area this week. About 108,000 residents of 11 settlements were left without electricity.

Russia’s regional emergency headquarters said more than 1,530 people had been evacuated. The Black Sea resort town of Anapa was among the most affected. Officials have warned that heavy rain was expected for another two days.

The floods hit fires in southern Turkey that destroyed forests in the coastal provinces of Mugla and Antalya, which are popular with tourists. At least 16 people died in those fires – including eight emergency workers when their firefighting plane crashed on Saturday – and thousands of residents and tourists were forced to flee.

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

