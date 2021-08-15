Japan marks the 76th anniversary of the defeat of World War II; No Suga Apology





TOKYO (AP) Japan marked the 76th anniversary of the surrender of World War II on Sunday with a grim ceremony in which Prime Minister Yosihide Suga vowed that the tragedy of the war would never be repeated, but avoided apologizing for his country’s past aggression. . Suga said Japan will never forget the peace the country enjoys today, built on the sacrifices of those who died in the war. We will be committed to our commitment to never repeat the tragedy of war, he said in his first speech at the event since becoming prime minister. Suga did not apologize to Asian victims of Japanese aggression across the region in the first half of the 20th century, a priority set by his predecessor Shinzo Abe, who was often accused of trying to unravel the country’s brutal past. his. In a largely country-focused speech, Suga listed the damage done to Japan and its people, including U.S. atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the fire bombing of Tokyo and other cities, and the fierce battle of Okinawa, and mourned for them. Emperor Naruhito, by contrast, expressed deep regret for his country’s actions during the war in a carefully nuanced speech that followed in the footsteps of his father, who devoted his 30-year career to correcting a war of attrition. developed on behalf of Hirohito, the current emperors. grandfather. Naruhito also said he hoped people could unite their hearts to overcome the pandemic difficulties while seeking happiness and peace for all. Amid Tokyo coronavirus infections, about 200 participants, reduced from about 6,000 before the pandemic, mourned the dead with a minute of silence. Masks were required and the national anthem was not sung. Suga pledged to work with the international community to address global issues under proactive pacifism, a vision that Abe promoted to allow Japan to play a greater military role in international conflicts. Beginning in 2013, Abe banned the recognition of Japanese hostilities during the war or apologized in his August 15 speeches, abandoning a nearly 20-year-old tradition that began with the pardon of socialist leader Tomiichi Murayama in 1995. On Sunday, before attending the ceremony at Tokyos Budokan Hall, Suga laid flowers at a nearby national cemetery for unknown soldiers. As Suga stayed away from the controversial Yasukuni shrine, he sent a religious offer to the shrine, Japanese media reported. Victims of Japanese actions during the first half of the 20th century, particularly Korea and China, see the shrine as a symbol of Japanese militarism because it honors war criminals convicted among the 2.5 million war dead. Abe, who resigned as prime minister last year, prayed in the temple on Sunday, and so did three other members of the Sugas Cabinet. Two other ministers visited the shrine on Friday. The visits sparked criticism from China and South Korea. On Sunday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry in a statement expressed deep disappointment and regret over the visits and offers of Japanese leaders to the shrine, saying it embellishes Japan’s past war of aggression and honors war criminals. She urged them to show sincere repentance through action so that countries can develop future-oriented relationships. ___ Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report. Show full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/08/15/japan-marks-76th-anniversary-of-wwii-defeat-no-suga-apology.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

