Here’s what you need to know August 15, 2021

DETROIT The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan has risen to 919,133 since Friday, including 20,011 deaths, state officials report.

The Friday update includes a total of 3,127 new cases and 29 additional deaths in the last two days – on average 1,563.5 cases per day. On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 916,006 cases and 19,982 deaths.

Of the 29 deaths reported, 14 were identified through a Vital Records review.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing has dropped to about 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with 7-day positive rate at 6.93% as of Wednesday, slightly higher than last week. The positive test rate has been steadily rising since the end of June, when it was at its lowest level. Hospital admissions have increased slowly over the past two weeks.

Ad

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The seven-day moving average of states for daily cases was 1,164 on Wednesday — a significant jump since early July. The average 7-day death toll was 4 on Wednesday. The state mortality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports active cases, which totaled 21,900 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 64.4% of 16+ residents who have received at least one dose until 56.1% of 16+ inhabitants considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 36 million cases have been reported in the US, with more than 618,400 deaths reported by the virusWith Globally, more than 4.5 billion doses of vaccine are administered, including more than 352 million doses in the US alone.

Worldwide, more than 204 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.3 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are certainly much higher, due to limited testing, different ways nations count the dead, and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Coronavirus titles:

VIEW: Graph: Michigan COVID vaccine coverage

VIEW: Follow-up of coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

Ad

MDHHS strongly recommends Michigan schools require universal camouflage when students return

Michigan health officials are strongly recommending that schools require universal camouflage when students return for private tutoring.

Friday, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 within school buildings.

Because many students have not yet been vaccinated and students under the age of 12 are not yet legal, layered prevention measures, including universal camouflage, need to be put in place to continuously teach personal care to keep children, staff and families safe. sure, says an MDHHS Me announcement

This update brings the MDHHS guidelines in line with that of Centers for Disease Control and Preventionwith

Read more here.

Ad

The CDC recommends that vaccinated people wear masks in schools, some indoor environments

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that vaccinated people also wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is on the rise.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th cited new information about the delta variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and school visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said that in the United States most of the new infections are among unvaccinated people. But progressive infections, which generally cause milder illnesses, can occur in vaccinated people.

Learn more here.

Michigan Vaccine Watering: Who can enter, how to register, price list, full details

government Gretchen Whitmer spoiled the details of New vaccine vaccinations against Michigan, including who can enter, how to register, what prices are available and more.

Ad

This will be a chance for Michiganders to sign up and be eligible for $ 5 million in cash prizes and college scholarships, Whitmer said.

The governor said the lottery will be a great tool in our arsenal to fight COVID.

Here’s what you need to know.

Michigan invokes COVID workplace rules

Michigan is calling for COVID-19 workplace rules as the state reopens.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Michigan announced that state rules will now comply with OSHA Federal standards, beginning Tuesday (June 22nd). The updated rules will be in effect until December 22, 2021.

As a result, emergency rules issued May 24th repealed. These rules were announced two weeks later Michigan reached 55% of skilled residents with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Ad

Updated MIOSHA emergency rules are approved by the Federal OSHA and focus on healthcare facilities where COVID patients may be present or suspected, the state announced. These jobs may have a higher exposure risk for employees and need ongoing protection to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Read more here.

Michigan removes all COVID restrictions on capacity, masks, rallies on June 22nd

Michigan is lifting all its COVID restrictions on capacity, masks and rallies, Governors Gretchen Whitmer announced.

On Tuesday (June 22), both indoors and outdoors in Michigan will increase to 100% capacity, and face masks will no longer be required.

Ad

Michigan was originally intended to reopen completely on July 1, but with more than 9 million administered vaccines and COVID cases falling, that time frame has been acceleratedwith

“Today is a day we have all looked forward to, as we can safely return to normal daily activities and leave this pandemic behind,” Whitmer said.

Read more here.

The police offer at Michigan restaurants and bars was lifted on June 1st

The curfew in restaurants and bars in Michigan was lifted on June 1, the first step of the new state plan for full reopening.

government Gretchen WhitmerThe office introduced a new version of the MI Vacc To Normal plan in May, which included ending the curfew requirement for restaurants and bars, starting June 1st.

Ad

Previously, all bars and restaurants were required to stop offering meals indoors until 23:00. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services initially implemented a curfew at 10 a.m. in November.

Moreover, restaurants should not limit the individual capacity of the table, which was a maximum of 6 people per table.

More: Michigan removes more restrictions on COVID: What is changing

So June 1st, and then July 1st – these are the two steps, Whitmer said. Weve dropped the Vacc To Normal (plan) because it became very clear that it was important for us to give people secure dates and confidence that we could be safe doing so. So that’s why we’ve reconfigured the plan.

Michigan removes mask requirements for fully vaccinated residents

Michigan is removing mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor environments for fully vaccinated residents, complying with guidelines just issued by the CDC.

Ad

The new order went into effect on Saturday, May 15th.

Under the updated MDHHS Collection Order and Masks, Michiganders who are out will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While inside, Michiganders fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, should continue to wear a mask or face mask to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad mandate of the underwear mask will expire.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since July 15:

July 15 – 294 new cases

July 16 – 293 new cases

July 17 – 257 new cases

July 18 – 257 new cases

July 19 – 257 new cases

July 20 – 257 new cases

July 21 – 432 new cases

July 22 -432 new cases

July 23 – 431 new cases

July 24 – 440 new cases

July 25 – 440 new cases

July 26 – 440 new cases

July 27 – 442 new cases

July 28 – 750 new cases

July 29 – 750 new cases

July 30 – 750 new cases

July 31 – 652 new cases

August 1 – 651 new cases

August 2 – 651 new cases

August 3 – 651 new cases

August 4 – 1,320 new cases

August 5 – 1,321 new cases

August 6 – 1,321 new cases

August 7 – 906 new cases

August 8 – 907 new cases

August 9 – 907 new cases

August 10 – 1,393 new cases

August 11 – 1,393 new cases

August 12 – 1,564 new cases

August 13 – 1,563 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since July 15:

July 15 – 5 new deaths

July 16 – 6 new deaths (7 out of three days from vital records)

July 17 – 4 new deaths

July 18 – 4 new deaths

July 19 – 4 new deaths

July 20 – 2 new deaths (14 of the last three days from vital data)

July 21 – 7 new deaths

July 22 – 7 new deaths

July 23 – 7 new deaths (7 of the last three days from vital data)

July 24 – 5 new deaths

July 25 – 5 new deaths

July 26 – 5 new deaths

July 27 – 4 new deaths (15 of the last four days from vital data)

July 28 – 6 new deaths

July 29 – 6 new deaths

July 30 – 7 new deaths

July 31 – 7 new deaths

August 1 – 7 new deaths

August 2 – 6 new deaths

August 3 – 6 new deaths (10 of the last four days from vital data)

August 4 – 1 new death

August 5 – 1 new death

August 6 – 2 new deaths (3 of the last three days from vital data)

August 7 – 3 new deaths

August 8 – 3 new deaths

August 9 – 1 new death (6 of the last three days from the vital data)

August 10 – 12 new deaths

August 11 – 12 new deaths (12 of the last two days from vital data)

August 12 – 15 new deaths

August 13 – 14 new deaths (14 of the last two days from vital data)

Sources of coronavirus:

Become an Insider

WDIV Insider Presentation: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and personalize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you and your way of getting into the news action. WDIV Insiders will have exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messaging, offers and offers for big events, and a raised voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider – and sign up here!