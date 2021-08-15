



CBS NEWS Government of CanadaannouncedOn Friday he will askVaccination against COVID-19 as of September for all federal employees, as well as for all commercial air passengers, intercity train passengers, and cruise ship passengers. “As the nation’s largest employer, the Government of Canada is committed to playing a leading role in further protecting the health and safety of public servants,” the government said in a press release announcing the policy, adding that it hopes to implement the requirements. by the end of October at the latest. More than 71% of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated, and 82% have received at least their first stroke at a higher rate than the US, where 59% of eligible people are fully vaccinated. However, more than 6 million qualified people in Canada are still unvaccinated. Less than 1% of COVID-19 cases in Canada have been among those who have been fully vaccinated, the government said. The Canadian government said it would consult with “key actors, including negotiating agents and transport sector operators, as we plan to implement these initiatives.” Details such as when COVID-19 tests may be required have not yet been processed. Air Canadarepliedcalling the vaccine mandate “a welcome step forward in emerging measures to protect the health and safety of airline employees, customers and all Canadians.” This comes after the Canada moveto reopen its frontierfor U.S. travelers as of Monday, Aug. 9, to shop, rest, and visit, though the U.S. has not returned it. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents wishing to enter Canada must be fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of crossing the border. The Canadian government says it hopes the vaccine mandate will push other employers to make the same decision, and is “calling on all organizations beyond the federally regulated sector to put in place their own vaccination strategies” to help maintain of their safe communities.

