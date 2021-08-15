Large white sharks may become more common in Atlantic waters, experts say

The marine life expert may have been a large white shark that attacked a woman in the waters of Cape Breton on Friday.

The RCMP in Nova Scotia says the 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by what is believed to be a shark in the waters off Margaree Island.

Major Mark Gough, a spokesman for the Atlantic Navy, said people on stage saw a hand fin.

According to Fred Whoriskey, executive director of the Dalhousie Ocean Tracking Network, the wound will need to be examined to determine if it was a shark attack.

He said there are often fragments of teeth left behind and a “very characteristic” cut pattern.

“Based on the distance between the tooth marks and the indentation sizes, you can actually start tying it back to a particular species,” Whorisky said.

He said there has not been a shark attack in Canadian waters since 1870.

Fred Whorisky is the executive director of the Dalhousie Ocean Tracking Network. (Fred Whorisky / Dalhousie University)

Shark populations, he said, were depressed but recovering. He said blue sharks, small fish, small black fish, porbeagles and mako towels and large white sharks, simply called white sharks, are now in St. Lawrence Bay.

Robert Hueter, chief scientist for Ocearch, a U.S.-based shark tracking organization, said large white sharks were tracked in St. Lawrence Bay in the summer and late fall, although it is not “super common” .

He said that while there are other shark species in the area, from his knowledge of the seal populations in the area, it was “consistent with the place where a great white shark could swim”.

“Of the 70 sharks we have labeled, on the Atlantic coasts of the US and Canada, about a dozen and a half have adventured in northern Nova Scotia and around the Gulf,” he said, “and even more have lived together off the coast. southeast of Nova Scotia “.

Robert Hueter is the lead scientist for Ocearch, a shark-based organization based in the United States. (Robert Hueter)

Hueter said large white sharks prefer colder waters. With climate change pushing warm waters further north each year, he said it is possible for more and more white sharks to go north and into Atlantic Canada.

A woman was killed in a shark attack in Maine in 2020.

Both scientists said there are areas that swimmers should avoid if they want to minimize the chances of a encounter with a shark.

Whorisky said he understands that the attack on Cape Breton took place quite close to an offshore island that is a nature reserve and is known to be home to seals.

He said that with little human concern and an abundance of food eaten by sharks, such areas are best avoided.

It’s an opinion shared by Hueter, who said there are many beautiful beaches in Nova Scotia where people can swim safely.

“But certainly do not go swimming in an area where there are active seals around you,” he said.