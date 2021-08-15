International
Large white sharks may become more common in Atlantic waters, experts say
The marine life expert may have been a large white shark that attacked a woman in the waters of Cape Breton on Friday.
The RCMP in Nova Scotia says the 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by what is believed to be a shark in the waters off Margaree Island.
Major Mark Gough, a spokesman for the Atlantic Navy, said people on stage saw a hand fin.
According to Fred Whoriskey, executive director of the Dalhousie Ocean Tracking Network, the wound will need to be examined to determine if it was a shark attack.
He said there are often fragments of teeth left behind and a “very characteristic” cut pattern.
“Based on the distance between the tooth marks and the indentation sizes, you can actually start tying it back to a particular species,” Whorisky said.
He said there has not been a shark attack in Canadian waters since 1870.
Shark populations, he said, were depressed but recovering. He said blue sharks, small fish, small black fish, porbeagles and mako towels and large white sharks, simply called white sharks, are now in St. Lawrence Bay.
Robert Hueter, chief scientist for Ocearch, a U.S.-based shark tracking organization, said large white sharks were tracked in St. Lawrence Bay in the summer and late fall, although it is not “super common” .
He said that while there are other shark species in the area, from his knowledge of the seal populations in the area, it was “consistent with the place where a great white shark could swim”.
“Of the 70 sharks we have labeled, on the Atlantic coasts of the US and Canada, about a dozen and a half have adventured in northern Nova Scotia and around the Gulf,” he said, “and even more have lived together off the coast. southeast of Nova Scotia “.
Hueter said large white sharks prefer colder waters. With climate change pushing warm waters further north each year, he said it is possible for more and more white sharks to go north and into Atlantic Canada.
A woman was killed in a shark attack in Maine in 2020.
Both scientists said there are areas that swimmers should avoid if they want to minimize the chances of a encounter with a shark.
Whorisky said he understands that the attack on Cape Breton took place quite close to an offshore island that is a nature reserve and is known to be home to seals.
He said that with little human concern and an abundance of food eaten by sharks, such areas are best avoided.
It’s an opinion shared by Hueter, who said there are many beautiful beaches in Nova Scotia where people can swim safely.
“But certainly do not go swimming in an area where there are active seals around you,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/great-white-shark-cape-breton-climate-change-1.6141319
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]