How Beijing buried the last Ear of Democracy in Hong Kong





HONG KONG When Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians won a landslide victory in the 2019 local council elections, they inspired hopes of democratic change. Now, the fear of arrest has pushed most of them to give up, revealing what dreams of dramatic collapse. The opposition had taken nearly 90 percent of the 452 seats in Hong Kong district councils, relying on widespread anti-government sentiment that had turned into monthly protests. Although the polls were for the lowest rate of elected posts, they were seen as an informal referendum that showed public support for the pro-democracy camp. The victory dealt a strong defeat to Beijing and raised opposition expectations that even greater electoral successes were achievable. But in less than two years, Beijing has responded, destroying those profits as part of a wider security crackdown that has drastically increased the risk of political disputes.

More than half of the council members from the pro-democracy camp, over 250 of them, have left in recent weeks to avoid falling into the trap of the Beijing campaign. Those who remain are concerned about their arrest.

Previously, we had a lot of hope and expectation. Now, it feels like our hands and feet are tied, said Zoe Chow, an elected district official who had represented Sham Shui Po’s working-class neighborhood since 2015 before resigning in July. We have to think hard about what to do next because it seems to us that everything we do is considered wrong. By targeting opposition figures in local councils, authorities are in fact burying the last vestiges of democracy in Hong Kong. Dozens of politicians are in jail and facing potential life sentences on national security charges. Apple Daily, a major pro-democracy newspaper, has been forced to close following the arrest of its founder and editors-in-chief. The largest teachers’ union in Hong Kong and the Front for Civil Rights, which staged large protest marches, both said in recent days that they would disband. Beijing has rewritten the rules for the upcoming elections to ban candidates it considers loyal. District councilors said they were alarmed by governments’ plans to impose a new oath of allegiance to them and reports that perceived violations could leave them imprisoned, banned from politics or bankrupt. District councilors are usually out of the political spotlight. They deal with non-hazardous tasks such as treating pest infestations, overfilling garbage and illegal parking. They help residents with day-to-day problems such as paying bills or financial assistance.

But in 2019, when the city was consumed with anti-government protests, the councils took on great political importance. Many candidates campaigned for the first time on issues raised by protesters, though councils have little say in questions of police accountability or universal suffrage. After the opposition took over most of the seats, Beijing ordered, as part of a comprehensive national security law, that anyone taking public office should swear allegiance to the Hong Kong government and its laws. The new situation was widely seen as paving the way for the disqualification of government critics. Only when so many radicals approached district councils through the 2019 election did problems arise, according to Lau Siu-kai, a senior Beijing adviser on Hong Kong affairs. Beijing has said only patriots are allowed to run the city. It has implemented vague definitions of what it means to break an oath of allegiance to government. Last year, he ordered the ouster of four Hong Kong opposition leaders from the city legislature for expressing support for US sanctions against Hong Kong officials. The rest of the pro-democracy camp in the legislature resigned in protest.

The government has not told district councilors what consequences they may face for breaking the oath, or even when they are supposed to give it. But pro-Beijing city news carried reports warning that district councilors found that breaking the oath could force them to pay two years’ salary and expenses. They also quoted officials as warning that district councilors who had displayed protest banners in their offices could be targeted.

Michael Mo, a district councilor in the satellite town of Tuen Moon, said he resigned to avoid swearing and the risk of being accused of infidelity. He said he believed such a claim could later become the basis for a national security investigation; in July, he fled to London. It’s scary, he said. Likes as if they are trying to make a trap for you. The exodus also follows monthly tensions with city officials and pro-Beijing politicians. Many Democrats wanted to use their platforms as district councilors to put pressure on the government on political issues. When they filed complaints about police conduct, for example, local officials sometimes canceled meetings or went outside.

Some members of the district pro-government council have criticized the opposition representatives’ approach as unproductive. Lam Kong-kwan, one of the two founding representatives on the Sha Tin district council, noted a statement against the national security law, passed last year by the 17 district councils controlled by the pro-democracy camp, calling it that a distraction. They always say they are reflecting the will of the people. But what does the will of the people mean? Mr. Lam added. People are not telling you to oppose the government or to oppose the central authorities. But many pro-democracy district council members say the government is unwilling to work with opposition politicians even on public service improvement projects.

Paul Zimmerman, a pro-democracy representative who did not resign, said the Department of the Interior did not allow him to approve agendas for Southern County Council committee meetings, even though he is now the top officer after a wave resignations.

This will keep plans for projects in place as a pedestrian bridge over a bay in the district, he said. He called it part of a campaign to devalue district councils. The government has acknowledged that the resignations have damaged some district councils, but said it had no plans to hold elections to fill the vacancies before next July. In Sham Shui Po, a district on the northwest corner of the Kowloon Peninsula known for its apartment buildings, street vendors and old temples, older residents have long relied on council members to navigate the intricacies of applying for government benefits and services. Yeung Yuk, a pro-democracy politician, resigned as one of her district councilors in July, but said she would continue to help residents on a voluntary basis until the end of this month. His name is still visible on a sign outside his office on the ground floor of a high-rise building in the Hoi Lai public housing complex, but a sheet of paper was pasted over the Chinese characters for his previous title, councilor.

As he worked from his desk one day last week, a steady stream of residents fell from the office. Some wanted to buy cockroach venom. Others wanted to watch TV. Placed on the tables were boxes of masks, bags of rice and tea bottles. A poster on the wall showed 25 council members from the district, with 20 photos skipped. I do not want to leave them, and they do not want me to leave, Yeung said, adding that he would find a part-time job in social work to support his family. Mr. Yeung, 36, was covering the rent of office space out of pocket and with donations from residents. He planned to close the office in late August. Ngan Siu, a 71-year-old pensioner, said she often sought Mr. Yeungs’ help when receiving government notifications she did not understand. He had helped her sign up for her Covid-19 vaccine appointment and receive a $ 640 spending voucher. The government constantly tells us to go online, but how? Asked Mrs. Siu. If he did not help me, where else would I go?

