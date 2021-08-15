Albania is ready to temporarily shelter Afghan refugees, said Prime Minister Rama





Albanian Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Edi Rama speaks at a rally celebrating the party’s victory in the elections, in Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania April 27, 2021. REUTERS / Florion Goga

PRISTINA, Aug 15 (Reuters) – Albania has accepted a US request to temporarily take in Afghan refugees seeking visas to enter the United States, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Sunday as Taliban forces entered the Afghan capital Kabul. Rama said that the administration of US President Joe Biden had recently asked other NATO members, Albania, to assess whether it could serve as a transit country for a number of Afghan refugees, whose final destination is the United States. “We will not say ‘No’, not only because our great allies want us, but because we are Albania,” Rama said on his Facebook account. This week, sources told Reuters that the Biden administration had held discussions with countries such as Kosovo and Albania about protecting US-linked Afghans from Taliban retaliation until they complete the process of approving their US visas. In Kosovo, Luan Dalipi, Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s chief of staff, said his government had been in contact with US authorities to shelter Afghan refugees since mid-July. “There is a lot of logistical, technical, security and social work that we are handling with care,” Dalipi said in a statement. Hundreds of American troops are still stationed in Kosovo as peacekeepers more than two decades after the 1998-99 war with the then Yugoslav security forces. In 2014, Albania admitted about 3,000 members of the People’s Mujahideen Organization of Iran, also known as Farsi Mujahideen-e-Khalq, and they settled in a camp near Durres, the country’s main port. Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Edited by Aleksandar Vasovic and Hugh Lawson Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/albania-ready-temporarily-house-afghan-refugees-pm-rama-says-2021-08-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos