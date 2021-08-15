The Ontario government reports 578 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths





The Ontario government is reporting 578 new cases of COVID-19 and two other virus-related deaths. The number of cases on Saturday is higher than on Friday, which saw 510 new infections reported. Provincial officials noted that two more people died on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 9,418. Read more: People with compromised immunity should get the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Ontario study reveals There are currently 136 patients with COVID-19 in general hospital wards. There are 111 people in intensive care units and 72 of those ICU patients are in ventilators. The Ontario government recently began to include the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of reporting daily datawith The story goes down the ad Officials noted that the new database will grow and improve over time as more information is gathered. However, the latest data posted on Friday showed that 11 people in general hospital wards due to COVID-19 were fully vaccinated while 74 were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. For those in the ICU, one was fully vaccinated while 57 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. On Friday, 23,468 COVID-19 tests were performed and 2.4 percent of those tests were positive. Read more: Ontario reports over 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row According to latest provincial data report, 153 new cases were registered in Toronto, 67 in the Peel Region, 64 in the York Region, 57 in Hamilton and 42 in Windsor-Essex, 23 in the Niagara Region, 21 in the Halton Region, 20 in the Durham Region and 20 in Middlesex-London With the rest of the public health units there were less than 20 new cases each. It was also reported that 260 cases were considered resolved on Friday. To date, 542,206 of the 555,050 people in Ontario who tested positive for coronavirus, their cases were classified as resolved. Trends What will Canada’s 4th COVID-19 wave look like? Here is what the experts say, say the data

As the Lambda COVID-19 variant dominates South America, should Canadians worry? The government reported that late Friday, 81.40 percent of Ontario residents 12 and older received at least one of two doses of COVID-19 vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca while 73.10 percent received two doses. The story goes down the ad The story goes down the ad See the link » <br />

