International
The federal minister’s office is concerned about the Nova Scotia group’s lobster fishing intent.
A planned lobster fishery from Nova Scotia’s First Sipekne’katik First Nation is drawing concern from the federal fisheries minister’s office, which calls it an “unauthorized fishery” that begins without the Department’s involvement.
In a statement issued Saturday, Bernadette Jordan’s office said the group’s self-regulated “treaty fishing”, which is expected to begin on Monday, is “very worrying”.
The Jordan office said the department will continue to implement the Fisheries Act for all harvesters, including those operating in St Mary’s Bay, southwest of Nova Scotia.
“The minister has been clear that she is ready to license moderate living fishing, but this must be done in partnership, through negotiations,” the statement said.
Sipekne’katik chief Mike Sack issued a statement Friday saying the group is ready to start a self-regulated fishing deal that is in line with Mi’kmaw’s legal right to fish when and where they want .
Read more:
Treaty rights an electoral issue: Indigenous chief
The First Nation had recently operated fishing for food, social lobster and ceremonial lobster, which is regulated by the Jordan department, but the fishing license does not allow the sale of the catch.
Sack said the group’s fishery will operate according to the principles and guidelines of his fisheries management plan, which he said is based on “sustainable conservation measures”.
“Data from the Department of Fisheries and Oceania has built a historically unbalanced and uninformed structure that favors a multi-billion dollar commercial industry,” Sack said. “We are a small community with even smaller fishing that the Government of Canada has consistently considered illegal, using conservation as an excuse to harass our fishermen and illegally remove their traps.
Trends
As the Lambda COVID-19 variant dominates South America, should Canadians worry?
Trudeau will meet with the governor-general amid speculation about federal elections
But the Jordan office said it had tried to negotiate with Sack over a plan for the group to implement a moderate lifestyle fishery and would welcome the boss back to continue negotiations at any time.
Decision of the Supreme Court
A 1999 Supreme Court ruling allowed indigenous communities to fish for a moderate living, although the court later clarified that Ottawa could regulate the treaty right to conservation and other limited purposes.
“As stated in Marshall II, the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans has a role to play in managing this shared resource,” the office said, citing the Supreme Court case at the heart of the matter. “The minister has a responsibility to ensure that fishing is regulated and sustainable.”
Read more:
RCMP is investigating after Mi’kmaq lobster fishing boats were cut off from pier in NS
Her office noted an interim deal that recently allowed Potlotek First Cape Breton to do a so-called “moderate living” fishing this year.
But in his statement, Sack said the group would move from ceremonial fishing and issue treaty fishing labels to its members.
“We are calling for meaningful recognition of our treaty rights at this time,” he said.
Sack also called for non-indigenous commercial fishing to be “peaceful to our people” once fishing begins. The boss could not be contacted for comment Saturday.
Read more:
Fisheries Department invites Mi’kmaq, scientists to discuss lobster conservation
A group-led fishing erupted in violence last fall when a pound of lobster guarding its catch burned to the ground.
Last week, meanwhile, the RCMP was called in to investigate after several lobster fishing boats run by Mi’kmaq fishermen were deliberately wrecked off a pier in Weymouth North, NS
“It’s up to us all to respect the law,” the Jordan office said. “We remind everyone that harassment, violence and destruction of property is completely unacceptable and will be referred to the RCMP or local jurisdiction police.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 14, 2021.
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8112387/fed-minister-ns-lobster-fishery-intent/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]