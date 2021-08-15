The federal minister’s office is concerned about the Nova Scotia group’s lobster fishing intent.

A planned lobster fishery from Nova Scotia’s First Sipekne’katik First Nation is drawing concern from the federal fisheries minister’s office, which calls it an “unauthorized fishery” that begins without the Department’s involvement.

In a statement issued Saturday, Bernadette Jordan’s office said the group’s self-regulated “treaty fishing”, which is expected to begin on Monday, is “very worrying”.

The Jordan office said the department will continue to implement the Fisheries Act for all harvesters, including those operating in St Mary’s Bay, southwest of Nova Scotia.

“The minister has been clear that she is ready to license moderate living fishing, but this must be done in partnership, through negotiations,” the statement said.

Sipekne’katik chief Mike Sack issued a statement Friday saying the group is ready to start a self-regulated fishing deal that is in line with Mi’kmaw’s legal right to fish when and where they want .

The First Nation had recently operated fishing for food, social lobster and ceremonial lobster, which is regulated by the Jordan department, but the fishing license does not allow the sale of the catch.

Sack said the group’s fishery will operate according to the principles and guidelines of his fisheries management plan, which he said is based on “sustainable conservation measures”.

“Data from the Department of Fisheries and Oceania has built a historically unbalanced and uninformed structure that favors a multi-billion dollar commercial industry,” Sack said. “We are a small community with even smaller fishing that the Government of Canada has consistently considered illegal, using conservation as an excuse to harass our fishermen and illegally remove their traps.

But the Jordan office said it had tried to negotiate with Sack over a plan for the group to implement a moderate lifestyle fishery and would welcome the boss back to continue negotiations at any time.

Decision of the Supreme Court

A 1999 Supreme Court ruling allowed indigenous communities to fish for a moderate living, although the court later clarified that Ottawa could regulate the treaty right to conservation and other limited purposes.

“As stated in Marshall II, the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans has a role to play in managing this shared resource,” the office said, citing the Supreme Court case at the heart of the matter. “The minister has a responsibility to ensure that fishing is regulated and sustainable.”

Her office noted an interim deal that recently allowed Potlotek First Cape Breton to do a so-called “moderate living” fishing this year.

But in his statement, Sack said the group would move from ceremonial fishing and issue treaty fishing labels to its members.

“We are calling for meaningful recognition of our treaty rights at this time,” he said.

Sack also called for non-indigenous commercial fishing to be “peaceful to our people” once fishing begins. The boss could not be contacted for comment Saturday.

A group-led fishing erupted in violence last fall when a pound of lobster guarding its catch burned to the ground.

Last week, meanwhile, the RCMP was called in to investigate after several lobster fishing boats run by Mi’kmaq fishermen were deliberately wrecked off a pier in Weymouth North, NS

“It’s up to us all to respect the law,” the Jordan office said. “We remind everyone that harassment, violence and destruction of property is completely unacceptable and will be referred to the RCMP or local jurisdiction police.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 14, 2021.