



The death toll from rapid flooding that swept across northern Turkey has risen to 59, with dozens of people still missing and many villages still cut off, almost a week after the disaster struck for the first time, officials said. Authorities said Saturday that the damage from the floods was unprecedented. At one point, more than 330 villages were without electricity, and more than 80 were still without electricity as of Sunday. The drawn waters left vehicles overturned on the road and thick mud filled almost the entire ground floor of some houses in Babacay village, according to footage on local news channels. It was the last grim natural disaster in the summer of extreme weather events in Europe that has included floods in Germany and Belgium, heat waves in Italy and Russia and fires in Greece and elsewhere. In an era of climate change, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events have generally increased, although individual events may not necessarily be attributed to it.

The flood we experienced is the worst I have ever seen, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters in Bozkurt, Kastamonu Province, late Saturday, adding a few days of silence for the missing as more than 70 people remained. not found in the neighboring provinces of Kastamonu and Sinop. Opponents of the government have said the number is much higher.

Rescue workers were still working to find them, and hundreds of personnel, including military police, were dealing with the ensuing floods. Helicopters sent generators to inaccessible villages and distributed 20 tonnes of food, Mr Soylu said, and neighboring provinces deployed governors to help reopen roads urgently to villages in the mountains. The devastation was brought back home by horrific video footage of bodies bathing on the shore among tree branches and other debris. In the heavily hit village of Bozkurt near the Black Sea, water forces tore down buildings and left families in search of loved ones. Eight members of a large family went missing in the village, 12-year-old twin girls, their grandparents, two youngest children and their two aunts, Fatih Karaalioglu, a relative, said in a telephone interview, and the family was not in able they reach.

They were waiting to hear from a cold warehouse in the region where the bodies of the unidentified were being held. Floods are common in Turkish coastal cities near the Black Sea, where many structures are built over river beds, making them vulnerable. Mismanagement of rivers, experts say, by narrowing natural canals has also made flooding more likely.

The floods came just days after the worst deadly fires in decades devastated villages in southern Turkey, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes and destroying large chunks of agricultural land and livestock.

