Prayers held in Plymouth as the city mourns the victims of the attack | Shooting in Plymouth

Prayers have been said across Plymouth for the victims of the mass shootings of recent weeks as the city continued to be engulfed by feelings of shock, grief and anger.

At St Thomas Church in Keyham, a modest red-brick building near the shooting site, parishioners were asked to pray for the assailant, Jake Davison, and the five people he killed.

It was the feast of conjecture when Christians believed that Mary’s body was taken to heaven and the parish priest Father David Wayy said there would be celebrations in churches across Europe. But he said: We do not feel this way here in Keyham; here we are sad, we are hurt. It is a time of sadness, shock and horror.

Way asked the congregation to pray for the five killed: Davisons’s mother, Maxine, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, and her father, Lee Martyn, 43; Stephen Washington, 59; and 66-year-old Kate Shepherd.

He added: We also pray for peace for Jake. And Way also urged people to pray for those who had the power to fight extremism, especially on social media a reference to the gunmen’s obsession with incel culture.

People attend a service at St Thomas Church in Plymouth on Sunday. Photo: Ben Birchall / PA

Speaking outside the church, Way summed up the community mood as fluid. He said: In the evening the people were locked up and did not know what was going on. The next day, when it became clearer what had happened, there was confusion and shock. And then as many details came out there was horror.

One of the by-products of grief and sorrow is anger. In the last 24 hours feelings of anger have begun to surface.

Way said Davison was clearly gripped by hatred, but he said he would continue to pray for her. He said: At the forefront of our prayers are the five innocent people who died. But I have to pray for the peace of a very troubled soul, Jake. We pray for those who have committed horrible crimes.

He said he was concerned about feelings of anger towards police after it emerged that Devon and Cornwall forces had returned his Davisons shotgun license to him a few weeks before the attack.

The police experienced things that no one wants to experience in their lives. The police were in that situation to protect people as best they could. Let’s not aim anger at the police. Let’s direct our anger at extremists on social media.

Way said the area, a home for many workers at a nearby shipyard, would be rebuilt. Road is a troubled road, but love is here, always has been, always will be.

Meanwhile, Martyns cousin Jess Morcom paid tribute to him and Sofia.

Morcom, a reporter at PlymouthLive, told site where Lee had the best heart. She said: He would do anything for anyone and it was enough for you to take a look at him to see how much he loved and adored his family, Bex [his wife] and his children.

Addressing Martyn directly, she said: I have always been so proud that I was able to say that you were my cousin. The world will be a much darker place without you in it.

She added: Beautiful little Soph, my dear, how blessed we were all to see you grow into such a beautiful funny and smart girl for the three years we had with you. My heart aches so much thinking how it should be so much more. I will miss your arrogance and dancing more. I will think of you both every day for the rest of my life. Our family will never be the same.

They really are the best people to deal with very quickly. I hope you are both there jumping in the sky away from any evil and reunited with your mother Lee, I know you both and Aunt Chris will be protecting us all forever.

Luke Pollard, Labor MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said the city needed quick answers to the question of why police restored the Davisons firearms license weeks after suspending it for concerns about its suitability to carry a firearm.

Pollard also called for the city to receive additional support from mental health experts. He said: I have met many families who have talked about how their children have seen it. This happened in a very close and active community. Many people have seen bodies on the streets, terrible things.

We will need support. Mental health services in the southwest, like the rest of the country, are crackling. People are working with their socks, but we do not have enough people to support a city let alone when there is a major incident like this. May be additional loss counselors, additional expertise, may come from communities that have gone through attacks, be it Salisbury or London Bridge.

The period of official mourning will continue. Flags across Plymouth are waving at half-mast and there will be a minute of silence on Monday. A service will be held at St Andrews Church on Wednesday.