Who of those who are compromised can get extra doses of Covid vaccine?

TIts very clear: Some people in the United States with medical conditions who have compromised their immune system are now eligible for a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

But the new policy by U.S. health officials, announced late last week, was joined by haste. It addresses some questions, but leaves a number unanswered, in some cases because there is no data on which a decision can be based.

Some experts believe the new policy may also have created a gap large enough to allow easier access to a third dose for non-immunocompromised people who are trying to find ways to get one.

advertisement

“I’m very concerned that this will lead to vaccination chaos,” Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy, told STAT.





Why does politics start? Studies have shown that some people with moderate to severely weakened immunity do not get it much if there is any protection from regular vaccine regimens. or survey released as a prescription last month, meaning it has not been reviewed, showed that a significant proportion of vaccinated people who ended up in hospital for Covid were immunocompromised.

advertisement

Here is what we know about the new policy, the people who are implied to benefit, unanswered questions and concerns about how it can be abused.

The semantics of it all

There is a heated international debate going on right now about boosting shooting, which some vaccine makers insist will soon be needed, some rich countries are being considered, and the World Health Organization objects because most of the world’s poorest people are still waiting for initial doses.

This is not it.

The new US policy says in effect: Some people with impaired immunity need three vaccines instead of two when they are first vaccinated against Covid. For them, this is not an amplifying blow, as if the blow had to be done every 10 years to refresh our immunity against tetanus. The third stroke here is part of their main Covid vaccination series.

The WHO also agrees that this is important. When Tedros CEO Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on the administration of reinforcing shots earlier this month, the agency was trying to make it clear that it thought people with impaired immunity should be excluded because they need a strike. third to get proper protection.

Which of all

For starters, this policy change only applies to people with compromised immunity who were vaccinated with one of the RNA vaccines sent, in other words the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna strokes. Not applicable to Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (More on that later.)

Only people with impaired immunity aged 12 and over are eligible for a third dose for each dose, indeed. People with compromised immunity 12 years and older who started Pfizer should get a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine. (The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for people under the age of 18.) People with compromised immunity aged 18 and over who have received two Moderna injections should receive one-third of Moderna. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that if the matching vaccine is not available, it will make another dose of the mRNA vaccine.

The policy is not intended to apply to all people considered immunocompromised. For example, it does not apply to people whose immune systems are slightly damaged by chronic diseases such as diabetes or heart disease. But the language of the Food and Drug Administration on who qualifies is not extremely clear. The policy, the agency says, covers people who have had solid organ transplants or who have been diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

CDC pronounces it in more detail. Those who are eligible are people receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancer; have received organ transplants and are taking medicines to suppress the immune system; have you received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are you taking medication to suppress the immune system; have developed or developed moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; have an advanced or untreated HIV infection; or are in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune responses.

At a meeting of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Patsy Stinchfield, director of the National Association of Pediatric Nursing Practitioners, said its members would now begin searching through electronic registers trying to find people who qualify. But she asked for more help, appealing for accurate instructions like diagnostic codes and specific medications these people can take.

Immunosuppressive therapies and severe primary immune deficiencies are too broad to be helpful, she said.

One of the ways the CDC tried to identify who was right was by saying who was not.

The purpose of this is to limit this to individuals who are considered moderate or severe, and thus, for example, will not include residents of long-term care institutions or people with diabetes, people with heart disease. Those types of chronic medical conditions are not the goal here, Amanda Cohn, a CDC vaccine expert, told the committee.

The reason for all:

As mentioned above, studies have shown that some immunocompromised people respond poorly or not at all to the standard Covid vaccine regimen.

They are more likely to be a case of progression, developing Covid even if fully vaccinated. If they catch it, they are more likely to develop severe Covid, more likely to transmit it to other people, and more likely to have prolonged infections, which means they offer opportunities for the SARS virus. -CoV-2 to change in ways that increase the risk will highlight the variants.

Several small studies have shown that people with compromised immunity who have received one the third dose of the vaccine had better antibody responses than those who received only two.

But Keipp Talbot, a vaccine expert at Vanderbilt University who is on the vaccine advisory committee, which goes by the acronym ACIP, warned that doctors need to be clear to their immunocompromised patients that they still need to take action. other precautions to avoid Covid. A third dose will make it safer, Talbot said, but will not make them safer. They still have weaker responses to the virus than humans, whose immune systems are intact.

When all

The third dose should be given 28 days or more after the second dose in the Covid stroke series. The timing of the third dose will need to vary from case to case depending on the care a person with compromised immunity is receiving, Kathleen Dooling, a CDC vaccine expert, told the committee.

People with moderately weak and severe immunity were near the first batch of vaccination in the US, which means a lot if not most would be a few months from their second stroke at this point. Thus they could claim their third blow immediately.

Yes J&J of all

A small proportion of vaccinated Americans received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at a dose of only about 13.5 million compared to nearly 64 million who are fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine and nearly 90 million vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech stroke.

The fact that the J&J vaccine is one dose and not two will make you wonder if people with compromised immunity who received that vaccine need an extra dose more than people in similar straits who received two doses of mRNA vaccine. .

Sounds possible, right? The problem is, the FDA cannot create guidelines based on what is likely. It needs proof. And currently there is none.

At the ACIP meeting, Cohn, who serves as the committee’s executive secretary, said few people with compromised immunity would have received the J&J vaccine. It was not put to use in this place until early March, and there was not much of it available initially. Many people with compromised immunity would have been vaccinated by the time the J&J vaccine became available.

Peter Marks, head of the FDA Center for Biological Assessment and Research, told the ACIP meeting that the agency was working to come up with an answer on whether J&J vaccine recipients who have compromised immunity would benefit from another dose of the vaccine. Hope to have an answer soon.

Meanwhile, if there are people with impaired immunity who have received the one-dose vaccine, they are in regulatory oblivion.

Furthermore, no decision was made to advise people with compromised immunity who have not yet been vaccinated to seek mRNA vaccines, instead of J&J, which is manufactured by Janssen’s division.

Both are authorized for people with compromised immunity, said CDCs Dooling, who suggested it would probably guarantee a discussion between the patient and the vaccinator if a dose of Janssen versus an initial initial series followed by an additional dose of a vaccine mRNA is the right choice.

Free for everyone

It is widely known that many Americans do not expect the government to decide whether to authorize booster doses for anyone who has been vaccinated. CDC is aware that at least 1.1 million people have managed to take another dose, ABC News recently reportedwith

Some of them are people with weakened immunity, said ACIP member Camille Kotton, director of an organ transplant clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital. She knows because they tell her. Because they are educated and smart, they have come out and figured out how to get extra doses of vaccine themselves.

But some of them are not immune. They are just people listening to the debate over amplifiers, watching the spread of the highly transmitted Delta virus and not wanting to wait for the government to decide.

The new third dose policy may make it easier to do so because it will be based on an honor system. It will be a patient certification. There will be no request for evidence or prescription or recommendation from an individual health care provider, Cohn said.

Jason Goldman, who represents the American College of Physicians at ACIP, wondered how this would work.

Will people play with the system, who only want a third dose? he asked. I already see him with patients, after notifying the FDA, calling my office, asking me to give them a letter to justify that they need a third dose when they are not immunocompromised.

So far there have been some protective rails around the extra doses, Osterholm said. Insurance companies may refuse to cover the administration fee or a state registry of vaccines Covid may tell a vaccinator not to give an extra dose if people were looking for an extra dose in the state where they received their other doses.

The guard rails are now gone, said Osterholm, who said he heard firsthand from people telling him I would just go get it.

He said he could imagine how many more people would be asking for a third dose now, adding: I can easily see millions of people wanting to take that extra dose.