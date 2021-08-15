Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, August 15th





Calgary THE LAST Alberta reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The expired public health measures in Alberta on Monday will remain in force for another six weeks. The province extends several COVID-19 public health measures until 27 September There were 4,438 active cases in Alberta on Friday, an increase of 337 from previous data updates. (AHS) The latest COVID-19 numbers Alberta announced 582 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

of COVID-19 on Friday. There 4,438 active cases across Alberta, an increase of 337 from the previous data update.

across Alberta, an increase of 337 from the previous data update. There 152 people being treated in hospital for COVIDin Alberta. From them, 37 were in intensive care units with

for COVIDin Alberta. From them, with The degree of positivity was 6.17 percent

Another death was reported. They were total 2,332 deaths with

with E Value R , which represents the number of people infected by each infected person, was 1.25 (with a confidence interval of 1.2-1.31) as of Monday.

, which represents the number of people infected by each infected person, was (with a confidence interval of 1.2-1.31) as of Monday. 232,169 The Albertans considered to have been cured by COVID-19.

The Albertans An increase in cases in Medical hat has Alberta Health Services reminding citizens to continue to defend themselves against COVID-19. Over the past three weeks, cases have risen from under 10 to 242.

Number of related cases Calgary Stampede continues to grow. As of Wednesday, 129 people had been confirmed to have caught COVID-19 at the 10-day festival, which ended on July 18th. This is from 84 cases a week ago. two of those people have been hospitalized with

Alberta Health said 325 people took part in Stampede during their incubation period for the disease, but that many took part in other activities during that period which means the number does not translate into cases won at the festival. (Note the last daily number of new cases in the table above will usually change slfew of the new net cases Alberta Health announces daily. For more why, click here.) Latest on restrictions and reopening: Dr Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer for health, announced on Friday that the expired public health measures on Monday would remain in effect for another six weeks.

The measures that will remain in force until September 27 include: Mandatory camouflage orders on public transport, taxis and travel stocks. This includes school buses. Mandatory isolation for 10 days for those with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result. Testing at assessment centers for each symptomatic individual.

Hinshaw had previously defended the province’s plan to remove all of its COVID-19 public health restrictions. She said the decision was made after her team reviewed data on age-specific outcomes related to COVID-19, vaccine effectiveness and modeling in Delta variant transmission, and health-related outcomes.

Hinshawalso announced Friday that back-to-school instructions will not mandate masks in the classroom. However, she said school officials have the authority to impose local measures, such as physical distancing, if they see fit.

The province had been mitigation of remaining constraints in what was billed as a two-stage approach

As of Thursday, July 29, the following changes entered into force: Quarantine for close contacts is no longer mandatory but recommended. Contact trackers no longer report close contacts. Contact trackers will continue to investigate high-risk settings, such as ongoing care facilities. Asymptomatic testing is no longer recommended.

E American land border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21, according to a renewal order issued by the U.S. government. The US government said that while vaccination rates have improved, opening the land border for non-essential travel still poses a very high risk.

Ottawa says starting 9 August at 12:01 p.m. ET fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents living in that country will be able to visit Canada without having to be quarantined for two weeks.

The government said it plans to allow travelers fully vaccinated by all other countries to enter Canada without quarantine September 7th.

Canadians and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated must show documents proving that they received doses of approved vaccines in Canada at least 14 days before entering the country.

Officials said passengers must submit electronically in connection with COVID-19 information for governmentArriveCANpre-arrival application, meet pre-arrival and arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic and have an appropriate quarantine plan. Latest on vaccines: 57.4 percent of all Albanians have been carefully vaccinated against COVID, and 65.2 percent you have taken at least one dose (or 76.7 percent of those who are entitled).

Starting September 7, temporary COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be set up in schools for students in grades 7 through 12 and for teachers and staff.

Nationwide , 71.7 percent of the general population have received at least one dose. IN Ontario , that figure is 71.6 percent, and at Quebec is 73.9 percent.

The federal government will soon request it all public servants to be vaccinated a mandate that will also be implemented by Crown corporations and other federation-regulated businesses in the coming weeks.

Starts soon, all passengers and commercial air passengers on inter-provincial trains and large naval vessels with overnight accommodations (such as tourist trips) will need to be vaccinated. Accommodations will be made for “those few who are unable to be vaccinated”, such as testing and screening.

Data from the province of Alberta show that, from 1 July to 9 August, approximately 69 per cent of COVID-19 infections were among unvaccinated people, compared with 19 per cent who were partially vaccinated and 12 per cent who were fully vaccinated. vaccinated.

Among people hospitalized for COVID, 77.4 percent were unvaccinated, 13.8 percent were partially vaccinated, and 8.6 percent were fully vaccinated.

And among people treated in the ICU for COVID, 85.3 percent were unvaccinated and only about seven percent were intentionally or partially vaccinated.

Matt Wolf, executive director of case management for Prime Minister Jason Kenney, noted that “progressive” infections of fully vaccinated people leading to serious illness are generally among elderly Alberts with underlying health problems.

“Conclusion: vaccinations have been very effective in Albertaat preventing infection and serious diseases,” he said. See which regions are hit hardest: You can see active cases by local health area on the interactive map below. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information: Here isdetailed regional breakdownof active cases as reported by the province on Friday. Calgary Zone : 1,790.

Edmonton area : 1,063.

Southern zone : 639.

Northern zone : 623.

Central area : 313.

Unknown: 10 Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press

