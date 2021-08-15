International
Couple wanting pizza burgers from Cape Breton hand them out at their wedding in Ontario
Nothing sweet, savory and delicious tastes so much like a pizza hamburger from Cape Breton.
You may get some blank views when looking for one on the mainland, but they are a cultural icon for the people on the island.
They are so loving, in fact, that a couple recently gave it as a snack late at night at their wedding.
Allen Rankin grew up in Southwest Mabou, but he now lives and works in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
He and his fiancé, Rachel Johnson, had planned to get married in Cape Breton, but their plans changed due to the pandemic, and to accommodate some elderly relatives, Rankin decided to bring some from the island to Ontario.
“I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we got pizza burgers?’ “” Said Rankin, whose wedding took place Saturday in Prince Township.
Rachel tried them on when we were home and she said, ‘Yeah, we can do it. “
A unique treatment
Johnson, who grew up in Ontario, had never heard of a pizza burger before a trip to Nova Scotia three years ago.
“Allen was like, ‘You have to try them,'” she said. “I think we went to his parents and said ‘Hello’ and then we went straight to Freshmart for a pizza burger.”
The pre-packaged snack is made from pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, a tomato-based pizza sauce and a sesame bun. In Cape Breton, pizza burgers are most often refrigerated and sold at gas stations and convenience stores.
The couple headed to the Paul Food Factory in Whitney Pier, NS, which makes pizza burgers, to see if 100 of the packaged cakes could be made for their special day.
The company owner, Jennifer Price-Sheppard, not only took the order, but she personalized the packaging to include the couple’s names and their wedding date. Rankin’s parents then took the pizza hamburgers to Ontario.
Price-Sheppard said it was not the first time a fiancé couple had asked for the favor.
“People have just grown up with them,” she said.
Humble beginnings
Company founder Paul Price started making submarine sandwiches for his shop in 1982.
It came out of necessity, as another supplier had stopped appearing at regular intervals. Workers at the Whitney Pier steel plant at the time were hungry.
He started making sandwiches at night and bringing them to local stores in the family pickup truck. Pizza burger would soon follow, and within three years, Price was selling his products all over the island.
“Customers sometimes lined up for them,” said Price, who eventually closed his convenience store to focus on ready meals.
At one time, the Paul Food Factory was supplying its pizza burgers to 300 stores on the island, but with so many stores closing, they are now nearly half that number.
Price-Sheppard said she and her father never changed the recipe, but last year they were forced to temporarily change some ingredients when COVID-19 interfered with their regular pepper supply.
“Sales fell drastically,” Price said. “We were nervous. It was a riot.”
Official food?
Price-Sheppard said she sent a letter to the Breton Cape Regional Municipality urging the mayor and council to consider making pizza the official food of the region.
A similar statement was made to the donor, a beef pie and snack, in Halifax about six years ago.
Amanda McDougall, mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Council, said she is starting the process of declaring Paul’s Food Factor pizza burgers as official town food as the business celebrates its 40th anniversary.
“You can go anywhere in Canada, and if you’re from Cape Breton, I know what a pizza hamburger is,” Price-Sheppard said.
The wonder of the wedding
Rankin said it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what he likes so much about snacking.
“I eat those things like five days a week,” he said. “Maybe there’s a little nostalgia in it.”
The couple planned to pass three or four microwaves to allow guests to eat the pizza burgers properly.
“You have to open a hole in the bag and then put it in the microwave for 30 seconds or something,” Rankin said.
“The cheese is melting properly. Give it a second to cool so you don’t burn the roof of your mouth, which I have done a thousand times.”
The couple said they were not entirely sure how their family and friends from outside Cape Breton might react to their late night party.
“It was kind of an attempt to give the wedding a little bit of Cape Breton flavor,” Rankin said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/couple-celebrates-nuptials-cape-breton-pizza-burgers-1.6140112
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]