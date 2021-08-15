Couple wanting pizza burgers from Cape Breton hand them out at their wedding in Ontario

Nothing sweet, savory and delicious tastes so much like a pizza hamburger from Cape Breton.

You may get some blank views when looking for one on the mainland, but they are a cultural icon for the people on the island.

They are so loving, in fact, that a couple recently gave it as a snack late at night at their wedding.

Allen Rankin grew up in Southwest Mabou, but he now lives and works in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

He and his fiancé, Rachel Johnson, had planned to get married in Cape Breton, but their plans changed due to the pandemic, and to accommodate some elderly relatives, Rankin decided to bring some from the island to Ontario.

“I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we got pizza burgers?’ “” Said Rankin, whose wedding took place Saturday in Prince Township.

Rachel tried them on when we were home and she said, ‘Yeah, we can do it. “

A unique treatment

Johnson, who grew up in Ontario, had never heard of a pizza burger before a trip to Nova Scotia three years ago.

“Allen was like, ‘You have to try them,'” she said. “I think we went to his parents and said ‘Hello’ and then we went straight to Freshmart for a pizza burger.”

The pre-packaged snack is made from pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, a tomato-based pizza sauce and a sesame bun. In Cape Breton, pizza burgers are most often refrigerated and sold at gas stations and convenience stores.

Rankin of Southwest Mabou, NS ,, and Johnson of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Pose with Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys. The couple got married on Saturday. (Presented by Allen Rankin)

The couple headed to the Paul Food Factory in Whitney Pier, NS, which makes pizza burgers, to see if 100 of the packaged cakes could be made for their special day.

The company owner, Jennifer Price-Sheppard, not only took the order, but she personalized the packaging to include the couple’s names and their wedding date. Rankin’s parents then took the pizza hamburgers to Ontario.

Price-Sheppard said it was not the first time a fiancé couple had asked for the favor.

“People have just grown up with them,” she said.

Humble beginnings

Company founder Paul Price started making submarine sandwiches for his shop in 1982.

It came out of necessity, as another supplier had stopped appearing at regular intervals. Workers at the Whitney Pier steel plant at the time were hungry.

He started making sandwiches at night and bringing them to local stores in the family pickup truck. Pizza burger would soon follow, and within three years, Price was selling his products all over the island.

Inside the MacLeod put the sauce on the pizza burger cakes at the Paul Food Factory. MacLeod is one of three employees who have worked in the store for 30 years or more. (Erin Pottie / CBC)

“Customers sometimes lined up for them,” said Price, who eventually closed his convenience store to focus on ready meals.

At one time, the Paul Food Factory was supplying its pizza burgers to 300 stores on the island, but with so many stores closing, they are now nearly half that number.

Price-Sheppard said she and her father never changed the recipe, but last year they were forced to temporarily change some ingredients when COVID-19 interfered with their regular pepper supply.

“Sales fell drastically,” Price said. “We were nervous. It was a riot.”

Official food?

Price-Sheppard said she sent a letter to the Breton Cape Regional Municipality urging the mayor and council to consider making pizza the official food of the region.

A similar statement was made to the donor, a beef pie and snack, in Halifax about six years ago.

Amanda McDougall, mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Council, said she is starting the process of declaring Paul’s Food Factor pizza burgers as official town food as the business celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“You can go anywhere in Canada, and if you’re from Cape Breton, I know what a pizza hamburger is,” Price-Sheppard said.

The wonder of the wedding

Rankin said it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what he likes so much about snacking.

“I eat those things like five days a week,” he said. “Maybe there’s a little nostalgia in it.”

The couple planned to pass three or four microwaves to allow guests to eat the pizza burgers properly.

The current owner of Paul Food Factory is Jennifer Price-Sheppard, the daughter of founder Paul Price. The award retired about five years ago. (Erin Pottie / CBC)

“You have to open a hole in the bag and then put it in the microwave for 30 seconds or something,” Rankin said.

“The cheese is melting properly. Give it a second to cool so you don’t burn the roof of your mouth, which I have done a thousand times.”

The couple said they were not entirely sure how their family and friends from outside Cape Breton might react to their late night party.

“It was kind of an attempt to give the wedding a little bit of Cape Breton flavor,” Rankin said.