Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, flees as the Taliban enter Kabul





A unit shared interior photos of the palace – intact but empty and apparently abandoned by Afghan officials – on an official Telegram account.

Taliban representatives had talked to the government for hours about who would rule the nation, following the rapid advance of the militant group across the country, in which it took power over dozens of major cities, often with little or no resistance.

It was not immediately clear where President Ghani was going, but his departure signals a possible end to his involved government.

Afghanistan’s acting defense minister, General Bismillah Mohammadi, slammed the outgoing president in a brief tweet Sunday, writing: “They tied our hands behind our backs and sold the homeland, cursing the rich man and his gang.”

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said earlier that Taliban forces would begin entering areas of the city where government officials and security forces had abandoned their posts, to establish order. “This morning the Islamic Emirate issued a statement that our forces were outside the city of Kabul and we did not want to enter Kabul through military routes,” he said. “However, we are now receiving reports that the district police offices have been evacuated, the police have left their job to ensure security, also the ministries have been vacated and the security staff of the Kabul administration has been evacuated.” The decisive takeover of the Taliban in the country and the withdrawal of its forces from the US are a bitter end to nearly two decades of war that cost many lives, resources and little progress in state-building. The U.S. withdrawal from the country paved a clear path for the Taliban to take over and defeat Afghan security forces. Many major cities fell with little or no resistance, including the main city of Jalalabad, which the Taliban occupied on Sunday. The country is now facing the return of the Taliban to power, which, if anything like in the 1990s, would mean a deterioration in civil liberties, especially for women and girls whose freedoms grew under civilian government. A source at the Afghan presidential palace told CNN on Sunday that eight or nine Taliban representatives were currently inside the palace, including Anas Haqqani, a brother of Taliban deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani. Acting Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said on Sunday that Kabul would not be attacked and that the government would peacefully transfer power to a transitional administration, although he did not say what a transitional government might look like. But with so much territory now in hand, the Taliban have little reason to agree to a transitional government. May require a full transfer of power. Chaotic scene as US evacuates staff The U.S., which has launched a major operation to evacuate its embassy staff from the capital, appears to have been caught off guard by the rapid pace of the Taliban push towards Kabul. On Sunday, two sources familiar with the operation to evacuate US personnel from the embassy in Kabul said all staff there would be withdrawn over the next 72 hours, including senior officials. is a rapid acceleration of the process that was announced only Thursday, when US President Joe Biden said he would send 3,000 troops to arrive by the end of Sunday. That deadlineis a rapid acceleration of the process that was announced only Thursday, when US President Joe Biden said he would send 3,000 troops to arrive by the end of Sunday. On Saturday , Biden increased that number, authorizing 5,000 in total while the Taliban were besieged in Kabul. The US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, had demanded that Taliban fighters not enter Kabul until US citizens were evacuated, according to a source familiar with the discussions. A witness who spoke to CNN described the chaos at Hamid Karazi International Airport, from where a host of foreigners were trying to board planes abroad. “There are large crowds trying to enter and at one stage the shooting erupted,” the witness said, but could not say where the shooting had come from. “There was also a warning of a ground attack and we were in a bunker for the past hour, but now everything is clear,” the witness added. “They are all foreigners here. A young European is scared.” The airport has become the focus of much international attention as foreign governments work to evacuate citizens. Following reports of gunfire at the airport, the U.S. embassy instructed all U.S. citizens still instead to take refuge in the country. “The security situation in Kabul is changing rapidly including at the airport,” she said in a security alert. “There are reports of airport fires; that is why we are instructing American citizens to take refuge in the country.” Most US Embassy staff are already outside the diplomatic compound now and are at the airport, a U.S. official told CNN. The embassy flag has already been lowered. The French embassy has been relocated to an airport due to security concerns, according to a statement issued Sunday by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. And the UK ambassador to Afghanistan remains in Kabul with staff to help British nationals leave the country, according to the foreign office. A source at Kabul airport also told CNN that a number of senior Afghan officials, including some of Ghani’s advisers, had arrived at the VIP lounge earlier and were waiting for a flight out of town. Their destinations are unknown. A small number of key personnel, including the top U.S. diplomat in the country, will be staying at Kabul airport for now, two sources told CNN about the evacuation. The US Embassy in Kabul will be closed – at least for now – by Tuesday.

CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Kylie Atwood contributed to this story.

