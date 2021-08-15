The Biden administration is trying to project order as the Taliban surround Kabul

The rapid decline of Afghanistan’s national forces and government has come as a shock to Biden and senior members of his administration, who only last month believed it would take months before the civilian government in Kabul collapsed – allowing a period of time after American troops withdrew before the full consequences of the withdrawal were discovered.

Now, officials honestly admit they miscalculated.

“The fact of the matter is that we have seen that force has not been able to defend the country,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN’s Jake Tapper in State of the Union, referring to Afghanistan’s national security forces. “And it happened faster than we expected.”

The dangers for Biden are politically uncertain; most Americans say in polls they support the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and Biden aides have calculated that the country shares its fatigue in prolonging a 20-year conflict.

However, the chaotic scenes that emerge with the end of that war – evoking the fall of Saigon in 1975, an image that haunted Biden as he weighed a retreat earlier this year – are sure to follow Biden as the Taliban claim control over large areas of the site.

Already, some members of Congress are seeking more information from the administration on how its intelligence might have misjudged the situation on the ground, or why more robust emergency plans to evacuate the Americans and their allies were not in place.

The notion that the civilian government led by President Ashraf Ghani will not be able to cope with the Taliban’s advances is not a surprise. Intelligence assessments over the past year have provided different schedules for what is seen by many national security officials as an inevitability.

Biden himself has repeatedly said in recent months, including when Ghani visited him in the Oval Office this summer, that Afghanistan’s leaders would need to reconcile their differences if they had any hope of retaining power.

And Blinken said Sunday that “we have known all along, we have said all along, including the President, that the Taliban have been in their greatest position of power ever since 2001 when it was at the top “The Taliban we inherited. And so we saw that they were very capable of going on the offensive and starting to take over the country again.”

However, the downfall and downfall of the Afghan army has happened much faster than Biden or his team expected.

Ghani left the country for Tajikistan on Sunday, two sources told CNN. Afghan Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah referred to him in a video statement as “former President”.

U.S. officials have expressed concern about Ghani’s inability to protect key cities and regions from the Taliban, despite having outlined a strategy to do so during his communications with Biden and other senior U.S. leaders.

Biden used a question-and-answer session in the White House East House just over a month ago to downplay the prospect that the Afghan government could collapse and the Taliban could take over, saying the outcome was not inevitable. He insisted there would be “no circumstance” in which US personnel would be evacuated from the roof of their embassy, ​​rejecting any comparison to the fall of Saigon.

Last week, the president told reporters there was still a chance the government would hold him back, saying a newly installed military commander was a “serious fighter”. And on Friday, the administration said the Afghan capital Kabul was not in an “imminent threat environment”.

On Sunday morning, a U.S. official was telling CNN that evacuations of U.S. personnel were ongoing, with the intent of evacuating U.S. embassy staff by Tuesday morning, if not earlier, and – not too long later – most of the US embassy staff was evacuated from the diplomatic compound in Kabul. CNN spotted U.S. helicopters transferring staff from the embassy to evacuate them from the country amid Taliban advance.

The withdrawal of embassy staff marks a rapid acceleration of the process that was only announced Thursday and is a situation that many State Department security officials expected to happen given the speed with which the Taliban have gained territory in Afghanistan in recent days. with

Biden, who is currently spending the weekend at Camp David as part of his summer vacation, is not scheduled to return to the White House until next week and has not spoken publicly about the situation in Afghanistan since Tuesday. He has no events in his public schedule marked for Sunday. A number of options are being debated – to return to Washington or to address the nation – but some officials said the events were very fluid and no final decision has been made since Sunday afternoon.

While Biden may receive the same level of announcements from Camp David as he did over the weekend via secure video conferencing, officials are aware of the President’s optics outside the city during this dangerous moment. Some administration officials have also been on vacation but began returning to work remotely on Sunday or in the West Wing.

A White House official told CNN on Sunday that the president “has spoken to members of his national security team about the situation in Afghanistan and will continue to receive updates and information throughout the day.”

“He is deeply engaged by Camp David,” said a senior administration official, who did not rule out the president returning to the White House.

Following Saturday’s announcement, Biden authorized additional troops in Afghanistan “to ensure that we can have a regular and safe withdrawal of US and other allied personnel and a regular and safe evacuation of Afghans who assisted the troops.” “Our mission and those at particular risk from the Taliban are advancing.”

But the administration official said the White House “did not want this to become the Katrina of the Biden administration,” a reference to the 2005 hurricane to which the Bush administration responded slowly during its August vacation.

Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chief of General Staff Gen. Mark Milley announced Sunday to members of Congress on the evacuation strategy and were forced by lawmakers to expedite the withdrawal of U.S. forces there.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pushed officials why the process happened so quickly, saying: “We did not give them air coverage. You say you had this plan. No one would plan this result. The consequences for America will be to continue for decades and will not be alone in Afghanistan, “according to a GOP source in the call.

But a Democratic source in the call said Austin defended the administration’s actions as an extension of the withdrawal deadline originally set during the Trump administration. The secretary also said the U.S. holds the capacity to carry out airstrikes to respond to any Taliban action interfering in the evacuation.

“We will defend ourselves and our people and any attack on an American will be met with a strong and immediate response,” he said.

Biden has remained firm in his plan to withdraw American troops from the country. In a statement Saturday, he said he could not justify keeping US forces there indefinitely that could be needed to further train Afghans to defend themselves.

“Another year, or five years, of the US military presence would not have made any difference if the Afghan army could not or would not hold its ground,” Biden wrote in a statement from Camp David, where he is spending some time over the weekends “And an endless American presence in the midst of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.”

In his statement, Biden blamed part of the current situation on his predecessor, Donald Trump, who brokered a deal with the Taliban to withdraw US troops by May 1, 2021. Aides have said staying far beyond that date would opened American forces to attack.

But the President went beyond simply criticizing the deal; he also accused Trump of ousting the Taliban in “his strongest military position” since 2001 and mentioned that Trump invited Taliban leaders to meet at Camp David in 2019.

It was a signal that amid waves of criticism – from US allies abroad, Republicans, national security experts and human rights groups – Biden was seeking to share the blame for how America’s long war ends.

Aides say Biden has shown no idea of ​​assuming himself after announcing in April that all US troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11, a symbolic deadline 20 years after the terrorist attacks that started the war to begin.

This story was updated with additional reporting on Sunday.