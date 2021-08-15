International
Trudeau calls early elections in Canada
OTTAWA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced early elections in Canada on Sunday, a step he said was needed to give his government a mandate to tackle the pandemic and recover from its economic effects.
The widely anticipated move signaled his confidence that voters would return him to power after three consecutive campaigns.
The election, scheduled for September 20, will come less than two years after the previous vote and at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise in many parts of the country, prompting health officials to say that a the fourth wave is taking placeWith Mr. Trudeau he could have waited until 2024 to call elections.
“Everyone understands that we are indeed at a crucial moment in the history of our country,” Trudeau said after urging Governor-General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament to allow early elections. This is a moment where Canadians can and should be able to weigh in on what was going on and how they would build a stronger and better society.
For several weeks, Mr. Trudeau, prominent members of his cabinet, and leaders of major opposition parties have been making campaign-style presentations across Canada. Throughout the summer, 29 members of Parliament announced their pensions, signaling that a vote was on the verge.
As they were during the election campaign, on Sunday Conservative leader Erin OToole and center-left New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh condemned the pandemic vote as dangerous, even though provincial governments from both parties have held votes amid the health crisis. Opposition leaders also characterized an early vote as an opportunistic and unnecessary game by Mr. Trudeau to allow his Liberal Party to secure a majority in the House of Commons, something that was denied in 2019.
On Sunday, Mr OToole said the prime minister was fully aware that the fourth wave of the pandemic was taking place.
He has more information than all Canadians, said Mr. OToole in a studio in Ottawa which he will use for virtual campaign events. I sincerely hope that Justin Trudeau is not putting people at risk by launching this election.
Mr. OToole did not answer repeated questions about whether his party had followed the lead of the Liberals and New Democrats by demanding that his candidates be fully vaccinated. He also did not answer questions about Trudeaus’ plans to seek full vaccination for public servants, as well as air and intercity train passengers, or whether vaccine passports are needed.
Conservatives would like Canadians to be able to make their decision, Mr OToole said in French as he urged voters to take action. We need to educate people, not force them.
Canadian political observers widely agree that Mr. Trudeau, 49, is playing games of chance that his governments have generally welcomed the treatment of the pandemic that Canada is or near the highest vaccination rate in the world, will translate into political success if elections are held soon. Longer waits may allow that goodwill to spread, said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, a nonprofit survey group based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Speaking in a park in Montreal, Mr. Singh of the New Democratic Party noted all the work the government had done despite its minority status, while taking credit for the Liberals’ successful pressure to step up some of those measures. This, he suggested, undermines Mr Trudeaus’ assertion that he needs a new mandate to deal with the rest of the pandemic and its aftermath.
Why does it require a majority? Mr. Singh asked. The reality is that he is fed up with the New Democrats pushing him to give more help to more people.
All major Canadian polls put Mr Trudeaus’s party ahead of the Conservatives, who were the largest opposition group in the previous Parliament. but Mr Trudeaus hoped the parliamentary majority was not a sure thing.
Many things have changed for him politically since he promised the sunny way when the Liberal Party he led suddenly defeated the Conservatives in 2015.
A self-described feminist and a strong supporter of reconciliation with indigenous people, Mr. Trudeau was thrown into the spin before the last election. A federal ethics watchdog revealed in August 2019 that his office had violated an ethics law when it pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould, an indigenous woman who was justice minister and attorney general, to drop a criminal case against a company based in Montreal.
A sentence for the company could have cost thousands of jobs and diminished the Liberals’ political fortunes in Quebec, Trudeaus staff believed. When Mrs. Wilson-Raybould did not surrender, she sat in a smaller cabinet post, which she eventually left.
Then, during Mr. Trudeaus’s last election campaign, it turned out that before he was in politics, he was dressed in black or brown on at least three occasions. His party won the majority of seats in the 2019 elections, 157, but did not reach a full majority in the House of Commons with 338 seats.
During the pandemic, Mr. Trudeaus’s economic support programs for individuals and businesses proved popular. But a program to bring students left without summer jobs became a political anchor for the prime minister.
The student program would be administered by WE Charity, a group that had paid his mother, Margaret Trudeau, and his brother Alexandre Trudeau about C $ 282,000 (about $ 225,000) for speaking engagements. The Prime Minister had spoken at many WE Charity events, and his wife, Sophie Grgoire Trudeau, once held a charity-related podcast.
Mr Trudeau said WE Charity had been selected by non-partisan public servants to run the program, but he acknowledged he should have withdrawn when the cabinet reviewed the no-bid contract. The grant program was eventually canceled.
Despite those failures, Mr. Trudeaus’ ability to attract an enthusiastic and photographic crowd remains unsurpassed among Canadian politicians.
Another asset for Mr. Trudeau entering a campaign is the slow start of Mr. OTooles since he became leader of the Conservative Party almost a year ago. The pandemic is likely to contribute to the low profile and approval ratings of Mr. OTooles.
This is also true in the conservative bastion of Alberta, where the Liberals were shut down in the last election.
We found that OToole was not really more popular than Trudeau, said Janet Brown, who runs a voting firm in Calgary, Alberta that works primarily for news organizations. Even Albertans who are traditional conservative voters simply do not think they know him well yet.
A campaign, of course, could allow Mr. OToole, a former Canadian Air Force navigator and corporate lawyer, become better known.
Because the provinces of Ontario and Quebec are home to about two-thirds of the Canadian population, they are crucial to gaining power.
Polls show Liberals continue to dominate constituencies around Montreal, while Bloc Qubcois, a regional party committed to Quebec independence, rules most of the rest of the province, leaving little room for Mr OToole there.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/15/world/americas/canada-trudeau-election-covid.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]