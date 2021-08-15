Trudeau calls early elections in Canada

OTTAWA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced early elections in Canada on Sunday, a step he said was needed to give his government a mandate to tackle the pandemic and recover from its economic effects.

The widely anticipated move signaled his confidence that voters would return him to power after three consecutive campaigns.

The election, scheduled for September 20, will come less than two years after the previous vote and at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise in many parts of the country, prompting health officials to say that a the fourth wave is taking placeWith Mr. Trudeau he could have waited until 2024 to call elections.

“Everyone understands that we are indeed at a crucial moment in the history of our country,” Trudeau said after urging Governor-General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament to allow early elections. This is a moment where Canadians can and should be able to weigh in on what was going on and how they would build a stronger and better society.