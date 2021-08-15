Running from behind, Erin O’Toole gets a high chance to re-introduce herself

For Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, what could be an attempt to define herself in the eyes of voters begins now.

Polls suggest his party is launching a summer campaign behind the ruling Liberals, who watch most. The numbers also show that O’Toole, a former veteran affairs minister from a battlefield rider in the Greater Toronto Area, is not particularly well known or popular.

It has not always been easy for O’Toole to say a side word since gaining Conservative leadership last August.

His leadership victory speech was delivered in the early hours of the morning after technical defects delayed leadership results for hours. His debut as party leader in the House of Commons was postponed after he and his wife contracted COVID-19.

For most of the year, O’Toole like other leaders was unable to travel to different parts of the country. He has tried to make noise against the backdrop of a one-time public health crisis and a liberal prime minister willing to spend a lot to tackle it.

O’Toole: Trudeau is putting political interests first

As election speculation reached a fever over the summer, O’Toolearuguuar that with Canadians worried about the fourth pandemic wave and the spread of the delta variant, it was not the time to go to the polls. He made that argument despite the fact that members of his group voted against the most recent federal budget a vote of confidence that could have sparked elections.

“Now is the time to make sure we are ready for the dangers of the fourth wave,” O’Toole said Tuesday in Oakville, Ont. “The health and economic well-being of our country must be paramount. And I have asked Mr. Trudeau to put it first. I am concerned that the Liberals will put their political interests before national interests.”

Now is the time to worry about helping Canadians stand up, polls can wait until it is safe. Now is not the time for elections. pic.twitter.com/7ZSE6NGFIQ –@erinotoole

O’Toole has been trying to raise the party tent with a climate plan that includes some form of carbon pricing for consumers and reaching out to the LGBTQ community both to try to head the emissions that Theories have followed during the recent campaign under Andrew Scheer.

But he had to fight with people within that dispute who opposed his messages as members of the main party who refused to add the statement “Climate change is real” in the party policy book and 62 Conservative MPs voted against a liberal bill to ban conversion therapy.

O’Tooleh was voted in for the Liberal Conversion Therapy bill, which died in the Senate when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dissolved Parliament.

“One of the important things the Conservatives need to do before the election is remove the reasons why people are not voting for you,” said longtime Conservative strategist Ken Boessenkool. “And I think Erin O’Toole did it all and that’s to his credit.”

Boessenkool, who teaches at the Max Bell School of Public Policy at McGill University, played senior roles in four election campaigns for Stephen Harper.

He said O’Toole has “cleared some of the barriers” to those political issues that prevent some Canadians from voting conservative. O’Toole “is not so far on the wrong side of the climate change debate that people use it as an excuse to vote against it,” he added.

But BoessenkoolsaidO’Toole has a lot of work ahead of them because it is “quite clear (voters) do not know who the hell is still”.

Conservative strategist Dennis Matthews said O’Toole faces a double challenge. “On the one hand, he needs to build his personal brand with voters, also making the strong case that the Trudeau Liberals are the wrong people for what comes next,” he said.

For Matthews, that means O’Toole needs to “take a few chances” and come up with bold policies that can throw him in a new light. Conservatives, he said, need to become important in parts of the country that are “growing and changing” faster suburban and suburban neighborhoods.

As the lesser known of the “big three” of national stylists, the pressure is on O’Toole to “get out there on his front foot and really show the country what he is in a way. loud and loud, “Matthews said.

O’Toole has to deal with parental anxiety, says the strategist

Boessenkoolsa said two things could change the landscape for O’Toole during a campaign: the delta variant and the widespread anxiety among parents of school-age children.

If a fourth wave comes and Canadians attack Trudeau for calling early elections, Boessenkool said, the Conservative leader could find himself taking advantage of that foreigner.

To call on those “burned out” parents, he said, O’Toole would first have to introduce an essential childcare policy that could “neutralize” what liberals do. The Trudeau government has signed deals with multiple trials this summer to bring childcare costs to $ 10 today within five years.

Boessenkool said hethinksO’Toole also has an opportunity to uncover ideas that show he understands the anxiety and stress felt by parents who have struggled during a brutal period.

He said the “$ 1 billion emergency infrastructure program in creating better ventilation in schools” could show that O’Toole understands the concerns of parents and plays well with women with children a large group of wavering voters.

“If conservatives simply compete for economic issues, it will not. They cannot simply be the party of fiscal conservatism and lower taxes and jobs and the economy,” Boessenkool said. “They need to talk to the social concerns that families feel.”

While conservatives can usually count on the support of about 30 percent of the country at the start of a campaign, Matthews said they need to build a stronger support base.

“This is not … adding small bricks on top,” he said. “This is something bigger.”

Look: O’Toole Says Canada Must Consider Boycotting Beijing 2022 Olympics

Conservative leader says Canada should consider boycotting Beijing 2022 Olympics Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says Canada should consider boycotting the 2022 Beijing Olympics after Chinese courts upheld the death sentence for Robert Schellenberg on drug smuggling charges. 1:31

Andrew Enns, executive vice president of polling firm Leger, said her poll shows the Conservatives “have reached far above 30 per cent” of the popular vote.

“It’s not terrible, but if they end up with 30 percent, that probably means a majority for the Liberals,” Enns told the CBC.

O’Toole remains a mystery to voters, Enns said. “Our data show that approximately 50 percent of Canadians could not name him if you asked who the leader was,” he said.

He added that there may be anupside for O’Tooleto to enter the campaign as an unknown relative, as “there will be many voters who will see and hear about him for the first time” and who may be impressed if he performs better than expected.

Ennssaid he thinks the Tories are still struggling with a “party brand perception” that was not helped by the conversion therapy debate. But he added that O’Toole’s climate plan could dilute his rivals’ claim that the party does not take the issue seriously, which could make conservative candidates more competitive in GTA races like Mississauga and Brampton that the party was able to to win in 2011.

Since he was not convinced that the new, smaller parties on the right would severely hurt the O’Toole Conservatives. He said he does not expect the People’s Party to be a major national force. The new Maverick party running in Western Canada will cause “horror” for the Conservatives and could lead to a split of votes that could help the Liberals, he said, but the Conservatives are unlikely to lose “conservative seats” in the West.

The MDP would not support a conservative minority

Another big challenge for O’Toole is the fact that he may need a comprehensive victory to have a chance to rule at all. Singh has already said The NDP will not support the Conservatives if they win a minority.

“When you run from the back, you have to have a great vision and you have to have some big ambitions and really strive for it,” Matthews said. “There is no way to power for Erin O’Toole to add just a few seats. He has to make a big move and aim for a majority government.”

Asked if the Conservatives could gain ground by criticizing the government’s handling of the pandemic, including early efforts to get vaccines, Matthews said most of the election is about the future.

Boessenkool said many Canadians have a “happiness hangover” from federal pandemic support that helped families and businesses stay afloat. O’Toole, on the other hand, risks associating with conservative prime ministers, who are seen by some as pandemic abusers.

“If I were in the Liberal campaign, I would be more likely to run for Erin O’Toole equal to Doug Ford, equal to Jason Kenney, than I would have Erin O’Toole a buffoon in the part the front of a fake fighter jet, “he said. (O’Toole served as captain in the Royal Canadian Air Force and is a former Sea King helicopter cruiser.)

While he may start from the back, both strategists say it is too early to count O’Toole out.

The Conservative leader is an excellent communicator and an easy guy to like when you know him, Matthews said. “When people start watching, there’s a lot to like there,” he said, adding that liberals should avoid underestimating it.