The US completes the evacuation of the embassy in Afghanistan after the flag goes down to the diplomatic complex

The U.S. flag at the U.S. embassy in Kabul was torn down Sunday, marking a final step in evacuating the diplomatic compound, days earlier than U.S. officials initially predicted, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The U.S. tried to evacuate staff and senior officials from its embassy in Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban fighters entered the city, Afghan government officials fled the country and gunshots were heard at Kabul airport, multiple sources said. for CNN.

Early Sunday, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN that the plan was to withdraw all US personnel from the embassy in Kabul over the next 72 hours. Hours later, most of the US embassy staff had been relocated to Kabul airport for flights abroad.

The rush to the exit marked a disturbing, tragic end to the US presence in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control nearly 20 years after the US invaded in retaliation for the September 2001 terrorist attacks. an investment of about $ 2 trillion, about 2,400 American lives lost and thousands more injured, a nation-building project involving Republican and Democratic administrations that turned in just a few days into a complex and nerve-wracking rescue mission.

Rahmat Gul / AP Smoke rises near the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told House lawmakers Sunday that the evacuation was a very dynamic and very dangerous operation, even though he and other senior U.S. officials worked to project a sense of control.

This is not Saigon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNNs Jake Tapper on the State of the Union when asked about President Joe Bidens’ claim in July that under no circumstances would US personnel be flown from Kabul in a repeat of the withdrawal. of the US from Vietnam in 1975

Blinken told ABC that instructions to diplomats to destroy documents, American flags or other items that could be used in Taliban propaganda are standard operating procedures. Echoing Austins’s talk points, Blinken added that the evacuation is being done in a very deliberate, orderly manner. It is being done with American forces there to do it in a safe way.

At the same time, the U.S. military is considering sending additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan, according to a defense official and U.S. official familiar with the ongoing discussions. Both officials warn that no decision has been made.

The defense official said the current plan is that as long as every US diplomat has a presence at the airport, there will be a contingent of US forces there to protect them. But the official acknowledged that if the Taliban are essentially responsible, the reality of keeping diplomats and troops at the airport may not be held.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, arrived in the Persian Gulf region on Sunday to directly monitor the situation in Afghanistan, according to the defense official. The official declined to publicly name McKenzie’s whereabouts, but said the general is not in Afghanistan.

A military team is expected to arrive and set up its own air traffic control system at Kabul airport in order to increase the number of evacuation flights outside the airport. This type of capability is routinely maintained by the Air Force so that it can operate in airfields in remote environments or war zones.

We will increase flights, said the defense official.

The official added that the current situation is moving south quite fast and that from the beginning, in the view of some, there was no such pessimistic assessment.

With Biden at Camp David, the most senior national security administrations, including Blinken, Austin, CIA Director Bill Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, shared their latest assessments of the situation with the President via videoconference. sure.

Austin, Blinken, and Chief of Staff General Mark Milley also spoke with House and Senate lawmakers, with Milley warning that the situation could pose a greater counterterrorism threat to the U.S.

Milley said terrorist groups like al Qaeda, which was responsible for the 9/11 attacks and was given a safe haven in Afghanistan by the Taliban could now be rebuilt in Afghanistan earlier than two years that defense officials had previously estimated, according to an informed Senate aide on the comments.

The hasty withdrawal of embassy personnel and the rapid military deployment to protect US personnel marks the acceleration of a process that was only announced Thursday.

On Sunday, the embassy issued a security alert saying it was exploring options to help U.S. citizens leave the country on charter flights. He also issued instructions to U.S. citizens in the capital to take refuge instead of Sunday.

The security situation in Kabul is changing rapidly, including at the airport. There are reports of fire being picked up from the airport; that is why we are instructing American citizens to take refuge in the country, said the security alarm.

In another reflection of widespread uncertainty, other US allies and NATO members, including Canada, France and Denmark, announced that they were suspending embassy operations or relocating them to the airport.

Most of the U.S. diplomats who were relocated to Kabul airport were scheduled to fly back to the U.S., sources told CNN. A small number of key personnel, including the top U.S. diplomat in the country, will be staying at Kabul airport for now, sources said.

As commercial flights outside Kabul were canceled on Sunday, according to a diplomatic source, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter that NATO is helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations.

As Taliban fighters took control of Kabul and its Presidential Palace, one of its units shared interior photos of the Palace, seemingly intact but empty and abandoned by Afghan officials, in a graphic testament to the official Telegram account that the Afghan government had given up control. A source at the Afghan presidential palace told CNN that eight or nine representatives of Taliban delegations from Qatar where talks on a conflict resolution are ongoing have been inside the palace since Sunday morning.

A senior Afghan official and a senior diplomatic source told CNN on Sunday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had left Afghanistan. Afghan Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah also said in a video statement that President Ghani has left the country, referring to him as a former President.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the Taliban had not wanted to enter Kabul via military routes, but they were entering areas of the city where Afghan government officials and security forces had abandoned their posts to avoid any looting and theft in Kabul, and stop opportunists from harming people.

Blinken defended BIdens’ decision to end the US-led war in the country when it was published by CNNs Tapper in State of the Union on Sunday.

The fact of the matter is that if the President had decided to keep forces in Afghanistan beyond May 1 the attacks would have resumed on our forces. The Taliban had not attacked our forces or NATO during the period from which the agreement was reached until May 1, Blinken said, in connection with the May 1 withdrawal agreement, the Trump administration had mediated with the Taliban.

The offensive you are seeing across the country now to take the provincial capitals would have begun. We would have returned to war with the Taliban, he added.

The secretary also noted that the US plans to maintain in the country in the region the capacity to see any recurrence of a terrorist threat and to be able to deal with it.

Blinken would not say whether the U.S. offered the Taliban anything in return for the promise of the safe passage of Americans and others abroad, telling Tapper that: We have not asked the Taliban for anything. We have told the Taliban that if they interfere in our personnel, in our operations as we were continuing with this withdrawal, there will be a quick and decisive response.

Biden announced Saturday that he had authorized an additional direct deployment of 1,000 troops to Afghanistan to ensure that we could have a regular and safe withdrawal of US and other Allied personnel and a regular and safe evacuation. of Afghans who assisted our troops during our mission and those at particular risk from Taliban advance.

The presidents’ authorization for 5,000 troops on Saturday included 1,000 who are already on the ground in the country, according to a defense official. A 1,000-strong battalion from the 82nd Air Division was redeployed to Kabul, instead of their original standby position in Kuwait. The Pentagon had previously announced that 3,000 additional troops were on the way, the defense official said.

This story was updated with additional reporting on Sunday.

