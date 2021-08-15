International
An ongoing fear of total stalemate in NSW has come at a huge cost
Have we reached the peak of the rotation yet?
If 2020 was the year when the nation rallied to overcome a common threat, this time it has fallen into a swamp of propaganda, politics and cruelty.
Nearly two months into a confusing series of local blockages across Sydney, with growing NSW cases and infections having already invaded Victoria, spreading rapidly across the state and the national capital, the state government was forced to end to implement a total block on the weekend Me
As a health strategy, the mild blocking approach has been a major failure. From a national economic standpoint, the persistent fear of total blockage has come at a great cost.
Had NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian called for a two-week standoff when the Delta variant first appeared on the Bondi coast and worked out the total cost would have been less than $ 3 billion.
AMP Capital’s Shane Oliver last week set the total bill so far at $ 17 billion. And counting. With the variant that is now rampant, the total can end up several times more, if it can be restrained at all.
How did this come about?
Since late last year, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia have been routinely portrayed by large sections of the media as run by happy despots, eager to build walls around their economies, every time COVID-19 posed a threat.
Fiery newsrooms, however, have easily ignored the fact that the federal government has imposed one of the strictest national blockades in the world, essentially cutting Australia off from the rest of the globe.
And while they have hit home the high costs associated with closing businesses and imposing social restrictions, they have not considered the apparent ending; that in any case, especially given the lack of vaccines, the rapid response to even the slightest threat of severe blockages has proved effective.
What we will now learn is that inaction, pride, and complacency carry a much greater cost, and not just financial. Lives and livelihoods will be unnecessarily lost and the NSW health system will be put to the test.
Youth struck by Delta blues
For months, we’ve been drawn to NSW extraordinary tales; tracking the contacts of the state gold standard and its incomparable ability to contain explosions without resorting to strong blockages.
A large dose, until at least three weeks ago, has come from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, backed by a sizable portion of the national media.
Even last Thursday, a national daily announced NSW was leading the way on how best to respond to the latest wave of pandemics.
The Delta variant was simply too virulent, he argued, and its rapid spread had a silver coating. The nation was awakened by the fact that vaccines were the answer and we had to live alone with it.
This is not a view shared by the Prime Minister. With a backward vaccination program, he switched to blocking defense weeks agoand argued that even if the vaccine program were on track, it would not be enough to Save NSW |
There is truth to this. Because the Delta variant has discovered and attacked our weakest point. Where previous incarnations attacked the elderly, this variant is pursuing a much younger group, between the ages of 20 and 40.
This is the group that has been put in line for vaccinations. It also happens to be our main workforce demographics.
Health or the economy a false choice
Remember the tough choice last year when the first wave of the pandemic hit? You can have either a healthy population or a vibrant economy. But you could not have both.
Business executives and economists across the globe are pressuring their governments to stay open and simply deal with the pandemic in the best way possible.
Except, the whole argument was wrong.
A study by the group of management consultants McKinsey found that countries that set the minimum wage were hit just as hard by the economic downturn, but suffered terribly at the health and social level.
McKinsey concluded that blockages were not the problem. It was the virus. Health and the economy went hand in hand and the countries containing the virus best were in the pole position for a rapid economic recovery.
If ever there was a textbook case, it was Australia. With the virus almost gone, faith was revived and the pace of recovery was staggering. The rest of the world watched with envy as Australians roamed freely, frequenting restaurants, beaches, sporting events, and holding large social gatherings.
Now the opposite is happening, Failure, this time, to act quickly and control the explosion is weighing heavily on trust, for both business and consumer. The Australian National Bank business survey last week shows that confidence has fallen below zero for the fifth time since the turn of the century.
Business trust
Tough choices get paid
One week ago, Reserve Bank Governor Phillip Lowe downgraded our economic outlook for the short and medium term.
Spreads and blockages will weigh on employment growth and prospects, he said. But he was optimistic about the long-term outlook and, continuing with our rapid recovery last year, he predicted a repeat of another fast jump once we caught this last episode.
Not everyone was so persistent. Gareth Aird from the Commonwealth Bank argued that while he agreed that our medium- and long-term prospects were good, the RBA was overly optimistic about the rest of this year.
“We are more concerned about the economy in the near future and we think it will take some time to regain economic momentum once the deadlocks are over,” he said.
And as experts debate the prospect of another recession, everything is academic. The numbers for this quarter will be awful. They are likely to be bad for the December quarter as well, even if the virus may be contained.
But if they are better than the September quarter, and technically there is no recession, it will again represent a serious blow to the economy at a time when governments are unwilling to release the kind of grandeur that took place last year.
As of yesterday, local active cases had risen to 6,887 nationwide. Of those, more than 6,500 are in NSW, the nation’s largest state and the strength of the local economy.
Western Australia, on the other hand, had only three cases, all in hotel quarantine.
Prime Minister Mark McGowan is routinely condemned for his isolationist policies and his rigid determination to keep the state free of COVID. But when iron ore exports to Brazil fell after COVID blasts damaged its mines following a refusal by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to acknowledge the seriousness of the pandemic, WA mining caught the slump.
The end result? Australia shipped record amounts of ore as prices soared, inflating the federal government’s tax coffers at a crucial time.
In the absence of vaccines, it is worth being decisive.
