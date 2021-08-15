AMBER alarm canceled after five-year-old girl from Val-d’Or found safe-Montreal





VAL-D’OR, QC _ A five-year-old girl from Val-d’Or, Abitibi-Tmiscamingue, who was the subject of an AMBER alarm was found safe and sound Sunday morning. The child was found around 6:15 a.m., in circumstances not specified by Sret du Qubec (SQ). Therefore the AMBER alarm targeting this 5-year-old girl was removed. No details were given about the suspect in the case, a 36-year-old man who was abducted around 6:15 a.m. Saturday in Val-d’Or, according to SQ’s initial announcement. Read more: Montreal brothers accused of kidnapping sister deny bail in Amber Alert case Here is SQ’s latest announcement: The story goes down the ad “ The AMBER alert was canceled at 6:15 p.m., August 15th

The child was found to be in good health. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided shortly. Thank you for your cooperation. “ Department of Communications

Sret du Qubec Read more: 3 men will be charged in connection with the July 27 Amber Alert She was accompanied by a 36-year-old man suspected of abducting her around 6:15 p.m. the day before, in Val-d’Or. Trends Bigfoot in Canada: Inside the hunt for evidence or at least a good photograph

‘Worst experience of my life’: Canadian football captain in Olympics final penalties At around 6:15 this morning, a patrol team from the MRC de la Valle-de-l’Or main post, the Val-d’Or post, circulated in a wooded area and […] patrols find the girl and the man in the vehicle they were looking for, “said Sergeant Jean-Raphal Drolet, spokesman for Sret du Qubec (SQ), in an interview three hours after the happy ending for the child’s family. Sergeant Drolet was still at the scene of the discovery, a road suitable for vehicles in the woods at mile 498 of Route 117, or about ten miles east of Val-d’Or, where a security perimeter was erected. The story goes down the ad There, the suspect did not surrender peacefully to the police, on the contrary. “While the patrols found the two people, the man tried to escape from the police. “However, he was quickly found by the patrols who made his arrest,” the SQ spokesman said. “Police also found items on the spot, suggesting a camp would be set up there,” Sergeant Drolet said. If the girl is safe and sound, she was nevertheless transported to Val-d’Or hospital “for evaluation”. The disappearance of the 5-year-old girl was reported to police around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The AMBER alarm has been removed, it is now forbidden to reveal the identity of the child and his abductor, especially since he has not yet been charged with a crime















