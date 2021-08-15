Singh starts the campaign in Montreal with the hope of winning over the Quebecers

MONTREAL – New Democratic leader Jagmeet Singh began his campaign in Quebec, where the party fell to a spot in the 2019 election, saying he wants to show Quebecers how much the NDP fought for them during the pandemic.

“A lot of people have genius questions, and we can answer them and provide more information, and I’m sure Canadians, Quebecers, can all do their part in the pandemic with more transparency,” Singh told reporters. in Montreal.

Thousands of Quebecers marched through the streets of Montreal on Saturday to denounce the provincial government plan for a COVID-19 vaccine passport. Ralliers expressed their distrust not only of Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault, but also of Ottawa and Trudeau.

Singh said it was important for people to have faith in federal government decisions, adding that he aimed to rebuild trust.

“One of the most important things we can do is provide transparency, clear evidence, clear reasons why,” Singh said, before introducing one of Quebec’s NDP candidates and epidemiologist Nima Machoul.

Machoul called Trudeau’s decision to call elections and spend campaign money instead of the “irresponsible” pandemic. She said in an interview with The Canadian Press to improve people’s trust in government, education and transparency were key elements.

“We need to explain to people why we need vaccinations, why we need measures to get out of the pandemic. Otherwise, when the measures are not clear and logical, people stop following,” Machoul said.

Singh criticized Justin Trudeau’s call for early elections “selfish”. The Liberal leader’s decision shows he does not want to keep his promises and Canadians will pay the price, he said.

“Despite things getting worse, we see Justin Trudeau focused on the election,” Singh said.

“We are still in a pandemic and we are still worried about it. People refer to the pandemic and say we have all been in the same boat, but clearly not. We have been in the same storm, but some people have ridden in the storm on luxury yachts, while others are on life-saving boats.

He said Trudeau should have focused on pressing issues such as the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the fourth wave of COVID-19 and the climate crisis instead of sending Canadians to the polls.

The NDP leader also hit his well-known messages of fighting for working Canadians and ultrarich taxation, stressing how he would make wealthy and large corporations pay their “fair share” and build a recovery from the pandemic that works for everyone.

He said people across Canada are facing bigger challenges than before as it is becoming harder to find a job that can support one’s family, the climate is in crisis, the housing market is out of reach and there are a growing need for better care for the elderly and supports mental health.

The election call coincided with the Pride March for the LGBTQ community in Montreal, where the NDP leader was following his press conference.

He addressed the crowd on a sunny afternoon in Lafontaine Park, accompanied by his wife, NDP candidates including Quebec Vice President and sole MP Alexandre Boulerice and members of Quebec New Democratic Youth.

Boulerice said Singh’s decision to launch the campaign in Montreal shows how important Quebec is to the holiday. Boulerice reiterated how the election was unwelcome, adding that sentiment was also shared among the Quebecers.

“Let ‘s get the feeling of frustration and anger and we’ll make the Liberal pay the price,” Boulerice said. “We have to prevent them from having the majority and we have to send the message that we will choose people to go and fight for everyone.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 15, 2021.