Candidates for the federal election in Calgary took to the field

Content of the article Calgary candidates in the federal election in the coming months wasted no time in going to work Sunday morning after Justin Trudeau announced the Sept. 20 vote.

Content of the article In the minutes after Gov.-General. Mary Simon accepted the request of Liberal Leader Trudeaus to dissolve Parliament, triggering a 36-day campaign, volunteers were working on telephone lines and distributing billboards at Michelle Rempel Garners Conservative campaign office in Beddington Heights’ northern Calgary community. The candidate, running for re-election in Calgary Nose Hill, echoed criticism leveled by opposition parties and Conservative leader Erin OToole during the election, amid the start of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and other turbulent policies. issues. Today, as Justin Trudeau calls this election, medical experts are raising concerns about the rise of the Delta variant. Canadian citizens are in prisons in China. There are huge fires in the woods, said Rempel Garner, who achieved victory with nearly 70 percent of the vote in the 2019 election.

Content of the article Justin Trudeau has unnecessarily promoted this election, but I will fight for my community. I always have and will always work to protect their rights. Meanwhile, in his Tuxedo Park office, Liberal Murray Sigler and volunteers began working on a campaign in which the Calgary Confederate candidate admitted he would be an attacker. Sigler hopes to help return the Liberals’ wealth to Alberta after the party was completely shut down by the province in the 2019 vote. I am running because I believe Calgary needs a strong and effective voice in Ottawa, and I believe we need a combination of fiscal conservatism with little progress and social, social justice as well, said Sigler, a former head of The Calgary Chamber of Commerce and Sport Calgary is running for public office for the first time.

Content of the article I would not do this if I did not believe we could win. It’s a long shot, but I believe it’s an effective voice. Photo by Brendan Miller / Postmedia Calgary elected the Liberal MPs in 2015, when Kent Hehr and Darshan Kang won seats in the Calgary Center and Calgary Skyview, respectively; they were the first two Liberals elected to Calgary since 1968. Both faced charges of sexual harassment, with Hehr losing his position in the cabinet and Kang ousted from the group on charges. Both lost re-election bids in 2019. When asked if she was concerned about the unpopularity of Prime Minister Jason Kenneys, the Provincial Conservatives would hurt the chances of the federal Conservatives in this election, Rempel Garner said she has received a strong reception as she knocked on the door in the community in recent weeks.

Content of the article She said she has focused on raising issues she claims the Liberals have ignored in recent years, including supporting labor for Albertans, ending deficit spending and protecting pipeline projects. She also announced her role in drafting the Buffalo Declaration last fall, a manifesto by four Alberta Conservative MPs calling for federal reforms to help the province, including reworking the equalization system. In his speech following his visit to Rideau Hall on Sunday morning, Trudeau positioned vaccine mandates as a key election issue. His government announced on Friday that all public servants would have to be fully immunized against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, and all commercial air and rail passengers would also have to take the blow.

Content of the article Photo by REUTERS / Blair Gable Rempel Garner, who was the shadow Conservative health minister, said she is fully immunized and encouraged Canadians to have access to vaccines. She did not commit to a position on a vaccine mandate. The election call comes after a warning from Canada’s chief of public health, Dr. Theresa Tam, that Canada is entering a fourth wave of COVID-19 spread, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant and spreading to unvaccinated populations. Responding to criticism that now is not the right time to hold an election, Sigler said he believes these ongoing issues are precisely why it is time to go to the polls. We need some security and clarity in the future, so I believe we need choices now, he said. We need a strong mandate. We need a four-, five-year term. This is exactly what we have to deal with the emergence and continuation of the war with COVID.

Content of the article Sigler said he intends to advocate for the needs of local businesses, as well as a childcare deal in Alberta, if elected to a liberal government. The last survey by Abacus Data suggests the Liberals are able to potentially win a majority government, with the party attracting about 37 percent of the electorate. In Alberta, 46 percent said they would vote for the Conservatives, compared to 22 percent for the NDP and 21 percent for the Liberals. In 2019, when the Conservatives almost included Alberta, the party received 69 percent of the provincial vote. [email protected] Tweet: @jasonfherring

