In Washington, Obstacles to Afghanistan Appear Quickly





He gave a statement afterwards saying that during the call I heard only excuses. Amid the ongoing chaos and instability at home and abroad, the only solution President Biden has offered is to play politics and baselessly blame his predecessor, he said. He added, “Given that Republican members were somehow not allowed to ask questions during the call, I asked the administration to hold another call in the near future.” This request was greeted with distrust by the Democrats, given the long attack of Mr. McCarthys. But few lawmakers were happy. Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, said his office had been bombed by calls from the large Afghan population in his East Bay district because the State Department’s repatriation help page included a broken link that did not had taken them nowhere. Mr Khanna was given a single point of contact at the State Department for all of his callers, but that person was quickly upset. Maybe they should have a functional link on the website with a direct way of processing all these requests, said Mr. Khanna. The political consequences for Mr Biden remain unclear. Defensive hawks like Representative Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican, are open to what they see as a quick pull and a collapse that can and should be placed at the feet of the Biden administration. If you look at what it would have taken in terms of maintaining the status quo, 2,500 to 3,500 ground forces conducting counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operations, this catastrophe, the catastrophe that was now seen to be happening across Afghanistan, should not have happened. to happen, Ms. Cheney said Sunday on ABCs This Week. But such voices are becoming rarer in a Republican Party that continues to embrace former President Donald J. Trump, who had called for an even quicker withdrawal from Afghanistan, and in a war-weary Democratic Party, which stands mostly to Mr. Biden or is silent. With This can reflect the opinion of voters in both parties.

