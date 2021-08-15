Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last:

The Philippines recorded 14,749 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, its largest daily increase, and an additional 270 deaths, the third highest increase in deaths, as the spread of the delta virulent variant defeats hospitals and healthcare workers.

The country of nearly 110 million people has now reported more than 1.7 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began and more than 30,000 deaths.

The Ministry of Health also said it had discovered the first case of the lambda variant of COVID-19 in the country and reminded the public to strictly adhere to minimum public health standards.

The World Health Organization classifies lambda as a “variant of interest”, which was first identified in Peru in December, after laboratory studies showed that there are mutations that resist antibodies caused by the vaccine.

The country is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, and small hospitals near the capital region are overloaded with growing cases.

A 50-bed public hospital in the city of Binan, south of the capital, is trying to treat 100 to 200 patients, most of them in corridors and tents separated by curtains in the parking lot, Dr Melbril Alonte, his medical director, told DZMM. radio

“The sad truth is that patients continue to grow and there are no signs of relieving it,” Alonte said, adding that the institution’s nurses and doctors are already getting tired.

Dozens of nurses could resign during months of unpaid risk payment, Jocelyn Andamo, general secretary of the Philippine Nurses United, told Reuters. Healthcare workers will hold a nationwide protest next week, she said.

The Manila capital region, an urban extension of 16 cities that is home to more than 13 million people, remains under a severe blockade to curb the spread of the delta variant.

Only about 11 percent of the country’s 110 million people are fully immunized. Nearly a quarter of the country’s 1,291 hospitals are at critical risk levels with occupancy rates at or above 85 percent of government data shown Saturday.

What is happening in Canada

LOOK | Ottawato requires vaccinations for all federal public servants: The federal government announces the vaccine mandate for government employees The federal government announced a new comprehensive mandate that requires all federal government employees and those working in federally regulated industries, including air travel and trains, to be vaccinated against COVID-19. 2:26

What is happening all over the world

A car passes by a sign asking people to wear masks, along U.S. Route 49 near Marvell, Ark., On Friday. Many parts of the US are experiencing a rapidly escalating increase in COVID-19 infections. (Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

As of Sunday evening, more than 207 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the US-held coronavirus tracker Johns Hopkins UniversityWith the reported number of global deaths was more than 4.3 million.

IN Americas, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Sunday that every county in the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts is the site of high or significant coronavirus transmission. The increase in broadcasting in both countries reflects a nationwide and regional trend.

Some health authorities are recommending that even vaccinated people return to wear masks indoors in areas with high or significant transmission. This includes almost all of New England. The CDC reported that every county in the six-state region was the site of Sunday’s high or significant broadcast except Orange County, Vermont and Kennebec County, Maine.

IN Europe, daily coronavirus deaths in Russia exceeded 800 for the fourth day in a row on Sunday, with authorities reporting 816 new deaths.

Russia faced an increase in infections last month that officials have blamed for the spread of the delta variant. Newly confirmed cases increased from about 9,000 per day in early June to 25,000 per day in mid-July. Since then new infections have dropped slightly to around 21,000 every day this week, but the number of daily deaths has remained high.

A woman wearing a face mask stands inside a subway in Moscow earlier this week. Daily coronavirus deaths in Russia exceeded 800 for the first time in the pandemic on Thursday and have remained at that level ever since. (Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images)

IN Asia, Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 9,580 new COVID-19 infections, surpassing more than 9,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst outbreak yet.

IN Africa, delta growth has affected a vaccination rush across Africa that the slow flow of donated doses cannot withstand.

In Congo, health experts were expecting a shipment Sunday with more doses of COVID-19, said Dr Jean-Jacques Muyembe, who is coordinating the government’s pandemic response. About 81,910 people have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca since the start of the vaccination campaign in April, and more than 4,000 people have returned for the second dose. AstraZeneca is not in stock there.

Meanwhile, many Ugandans seeking the first dose of the vaccine are competing with hundreds of thousands who have waited months for a second dose, but the country now has only 285,000 injections donated by Norway.