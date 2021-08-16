One of the world’s most famous skateboarders puts pressure on the small town in North Yorkshire | UK News





One of the world’s most famous skateboarders has thrown his support after a campaign to restore a skating rink in North Yorkshire. The small town of Norton-on-Derwent is now at the heart of an impossible global campaign as the council resisted proposals to renovate its 20-year-old half-pipe. In a video message, skateboarding icon Tony Hawk said: “If skate parks have deteriorated we need to fix them, we need more public skating parks and the council should help you.” Image:

Tony Hawk flew to Tokyo to cheer competitors after skateboarding became an Olympic sport for the first time

Image:

Sky Brown, 13, won bronze for Team GB in the first women’s skateboarding event at the Olympics. Photo: AP

Sky Brown, the 13-year-old who won bronze on the women’s park skateboard for the GB Team at the Tokyo Olympics, has echoed Hawk calls. The governing body for skateboarding in the UK has claimed that an “outdated stigma” may be why some tips are reluctant to support the development of the skating rink. Despite a skateboarder reaching a new global profile after his successful debut at the Games, Skateboard GB says the sport could “end up in a broader narrative of ‘youth fear’, youth fear and antisocial behavior. “. Chris Lawton, the organization’s community development officer, believes the councils should look at the “positive impact” sport can have on a local area. He added that skateboarding boasts of being accessible – and for a very small amount of money, anyone can have the same bag as an Olympian. “A pair of trainers and a skateboard are all you need, which means that people with low backgrounds can engage in skateboarding at whatever level they want,” Lawton explained. Image:

Ryan Swain is leading the campaign to restore the half-tube to its former glory

Activists say they have secured tens of thousands of pounds to restore a skate park in North Yorkshire — but the mayor of Norton-on-Derwent says she “has never seen anything on the table about money” and does not believe a DIY job will be enough. Councilor Ann Spencer said the council “never had any intention at all” to close the skate park, but said the renovations would be negligible if they did not comply with health and safety rules. Image:

Campaign campaigns say they have secured tens of thousands of funding to renovate the half pipe

She added: “One concern is money, the other concern is oversight. Most of these big things are inside where they are overseen – unfortunately you have to pay for them, this is what happens to most sports these days, you have to go to a sports center and you have to pay. “ Skateboarder Ryan Swain, who is leading the campaign to restore the diversion, said the half-tube is an “iconic” part of the North of England. He added: “It was incredible for this area, people traveled from afar to use it, not only nationally but also internationally, and that is why it is so special and deserves the recognition it is getting.”

