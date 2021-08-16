Lake Oswego Lakers goes to the Little League World Series | Local News





PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) The big league league dreams of the small league diamond in San Bernardino, California. While the boys from Lake Oswego were unable to grab the Northwest Regional Title, dropping 2-1 in Eastlake of Sammamish, Washington, the Lakers are still heading to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The global pandemic will not allow international teams to come to states. Thus, the thirteen 11- and 12-year-old boys from Beaver State are in a state of bliss as one of two Northwest teams that will form a 16-man club with double elimination to crown the first Little League Champion in two years . Wheels up to Williamsport https://t.co/YlhqMqs98L pic.twitter.com/xSKXP0Tt6F Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) August 15, 2021 “The fact that we qualified last night was also a bit of a distraction today, honestly. I don’t think they were necessarily so focused on today because I think they already knew they were going to go, but then when they lost the game, they were a total mess, “said coach Tony Sturgeon. “Then they had a half hour time in the pool and forgot about it! A quick memory of a 12-year-old. Just throw them in the pool, and it’s like it never happened.” The last time a Lake Oswego team made it to the World Series? These boys had not yet been born, in 2007. The current kids culture will start their World Series game against Pennsylvania on Friday morning. Good luck as well for the Sandy Pack. If you win, they will come The guys from Sandy Pack have arrived at their turnpike from the Babe Ruth World Series in Iowa @ fox12oregon https://t.co/z7QfESRl76 pic.twitter.com/Uu6bEYT4Q1 Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) 14 August 2021 14-year-old boys from Sandy and Boring are representing the Northwest Pacific at the Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa. The kids start playing on Sunday, but before they do, the team had to take a picture from their Iowa Cornfield Range.

